Imu’s possession of Gunko in One Piece chapter 1150 teases this theory as true

One Piece chapter 1150 confirmed that Imu, the leader of the World Government, took over the body of Gunko, one of the Holy Knights, at Elbaph, thus proving that the former has that ability. Moreover, this chapter has also established another theory: that those with peculiar irises, such as Imu or Gunko, possess more than one soul.
There has been a long-running theory that characters with multiple irises possess several souls within them, which has been somewhat the case with the likes of Cavendish and Big Mom. Some have theorized that Dracule Mihawk may also be part of this phenomenon. This seems to be also the case with Imu and Gunko, especially with the latter now having multiple irises when possessed, as seen in One Piece chapter 1150.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Explaining how One Piece chapter 1150 could confirm the multiple souls theory
There has been a long-running theory in the community that the characters in the series with multiple irises on their eyes have more than one within their bodies. This is reflected in Cavendish's multiple personalities as he transforms into Hakuba. Big Mom also possesses a Devil Fruit that specifically allows her to manipulate souls.
Therefore, this would make sense in light of what has been shown in the most recent chapters, as Imu took over Gunko's body since the two of them have those peculiar irises. This suggests that either Imu has a technique that allows her to put her soul into people's bodies or that there is a genetic element present in some characters, which leads to these situations.
Furthermore, it could provide some context regarding why Gunko was chosen to be Imu's vessel rather than one of the other two Holy Knights in Elbaph, Killingham, and Sommers. Considering that author Eiichiro Oda has given some hints about Gunko's past, there is an argument to be made that perhaps she was kidnapped as a kid because she was compatible with Imu's possession ability.
More details about this theory
Another variable in this theory, established in One Piece chapter 1150, is the character of Dracule Mihawk, who is depicted in the series as having a very similar type of iris to that of Imu, sparking discussions about whether they have a connection or not. While Mihawk's past has yet to be revealed, he has never shown any signs of having another soul within himself, which removes a degree of validity from this theory.
However, Eiichiro Oda has become known in the manga industry for developing plot points that are established throughout multiple chapters, a pattern observed with several characters. Something is likely going to be done with this idea, especially when it comes to Imu and Gunko.
Final thoughts
There is no certainty about what Oda will do with the information revealed in One Piece chapter 1150 regarding the topic of the irises, but there is also no denying that it is an intriguing element. Several characters possess this trait, and, barring Mihawk, they all exhibit a severe case of mental imbalance, which could be something to be revealed in the future.
