One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers: The Straw Hats prepare to fight Imu

One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers recently came out and show how Imu continues her rampage across the land of Elbaph as she turns more Giants into her demon army. Furthermore, readers are going to find out a bit more about Scopper Gaban's strength and how he claims to be the second strongest in Roger's crew, as well as how he seems to have been saved by Tony Tony Chopper.

It also seems that One Piece chapter 1151 is setting up the clash between the Straw Hats and Imu as Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji reunite with the rest of the crew. As the captain of the crew gets to notice Imu's Conqueror's Haki, it seems that the stage is set for a confrontation between these two sides, which is something that the community has been expecting for years.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers continue Imu's destruction of Elbaph, and Luffy arrives on the battlefield

The One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers continued with the cover story featuring Yamato as she wins a sumo competition, beating Urashima's brother in the process. The story itself has Imu turning more Giants into demons, and the dream monsters continue to emerge as readers get to witness Killingham's hybrid form, which is a human face with spike teeth.

This chapter also has a small flashback that shows how Scopper Gaban was saved thanks to Chopper's Guard Point, and someone mentions how he was the third strongest in Roger's crew, although Gaban himself claims he was the second most powerful. There is also the fact that Mosa thanks Loki for something that One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers don't reveal, with the latter also claiming that they are going to need his power.

One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers continue with Imu using her Conqueror's Haki to cause more destruction as Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, and Sanji reunite with the rest of the crew. This results in the protagonist sensing the Conqueror's Haki of the leader of the World Government and claiming he understands what is going on, thus setting the stage for the eventual battle.

Interpretations

Imu is finally going to fight the Straw Hats (Image via Toei Animation).

One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers seemed to have author Eiichiro Oda quickly establishing the fight between Imu and the Straw Hats, although it is very likely that Luffy is going to have the center stage against the leader of the World Government. Considering that the likes of Sommers and Killingham are still involved, it is likely that other characters, mainly Zoro and Sanji, are going to focus on those two Holy Knights as well.

On the other hand, Oda is clearly setting up Loki to get involved in the conflict, which is bound to address the truth of what happened to him and the death of King Harald. This is very likely given the fact that Imu has control of Gunko's body, and she could reveal the truth of how the leader of Elbaph died, thus giving the audience a lot more context.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1151 spoilers suggest that the Straw Hats have reunited and Oda is setting the stage for a fight against Imu. This is a very special moment given the fact that this is the first interaction between her and Luffy, which is bound to have some ramifications, as well as Loki's possible involvement in the fight.

