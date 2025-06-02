Latest viral Boa Hancock cosplay has One Piece fans shouting "long live the Empress"

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has created several iconic and popular characters in the anime and manga landscape and one of the most defining of his tenure in the industry has been the Empress of Amazon Lily, Boa Hancock. In that regard, her popularity was shown once again with the recent cosplay of the X user named @JaharaJayde, with a lot of fans claiming "long live the Empress".

Jahara has become a rather popular cosplayer on social media, and her interpretation of this One Piece character has had a lot of positive reception. It is easy to see why because she captures the look and aesthetic of the character while maintaining her essence, which is part of the reason she has become so popular online with her cosplay work.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.

One Piece fans are impressed by the most recent Boa Hancock cosplay

As mentioned earlier, the famous online cosplayer Jahara Jayde made her rendition of one of Eiichiro Oda's most popular characters, Boa Hancock, much to the amazement of the community. That is because she has managed to capture the feel of the Amazon Lily Empress while also providing her spin to it, which is always nice.

Furthermore, it also helps that Hancock is one of the characters from this popular battle shonen who tends to have the most reach when it comes to cosplays. That is because of how the former Warlord tends to be associated with beauty and has one of the most iconic designs in the franchise, which is why she tends to get so much attention.

More reactions online

Boa Hancock's story in One Piece is a lot more than what meets the eye, with her having gone through a lot of tragedy and pain as she became a prisoner of the Celestial Dragons. That is why in the initial chapters of her introduction, she is depicted as cruel and distant, although her love for Monkey D. Luffy begins to soften her resentment.

Furthermore, she has also become quite popular among shippers, with a lot of people wanting her to be romantically paired with Luffy by the end of the story. It is difficult to predict if this is going to happen, although romance has been quite minimal in the manga thus far.

"You are so freaking beautiful. The makeup. The face. The pose. The hands! Just absolutely stunning. Your cosplays are always something I look forward to. Much love, Jahara!" someone said.

"Wow, that is a spectacular cosplay. I love that blue fur shawl with the white and red dress!" another person said.

"everytime i see your cosplays on insta or twt im in awe at how jaw dropping you are and how well you cosplay any character," someone else said.

On the other hand, fans are also eager to see how she gets involved in the events of the Final Saga. Her last appearance involved a confrontation with Blackbeard and was saved by Silvers Rayleigh, so there is a major possibility that she could return during the endgame of the story.

"I wanna see her in a cosplay that she doesn’t slay, that’s the rare one," someone said.

"You’re so pretty it’s totally worth it turning to stone!" another person said.

It is a testament to the enduring impact of One Piece across the world and how Eiichiro Oda has crafted so many unforgettable characters, such as Boa Hancock.

