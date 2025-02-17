10 Anime Characters like Silvers Rayleigh from One Piece

In the popular series One Piece, fans are introduced to many powerful characters, including Silvers Rayleigh, the Dark King. Rayleigh was a former member of the Roger Pirates and worked under the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger. As the series progressed, fans saw how he played a key role as a mentor to Luffy. He taught Luffy how to use and master Haki.

Silvers Rayleigh's character has been portrayed around a few key elements, such as having a hidden power, mentoring other key characters in the anime, and having a high moral value. Such traits can be seen among characters from different anime, who have played a key role in shaping the protagonist and antagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinion.

Here are 10 Anime characters similar to Silvers Rayleigh:

1) Jiraiya from Naruto:Shippuden

Jiraiya from Naruto:Shippuden (Image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya, from the popular anime and manga, Naruto, is a key character who made immense contributions towards Naruto learning Sage Mode Jutsu. That jutsu gave Naruto an edge in his battle against Pain.

Jiraiya is a part of the former association known as the Three Legendary Sannin, which includes Orochimaru and Tsunade. Jiraya has taught Naruto throughout the series, not only as his mentor but also as his godfather. Unfortunately, we see an end to Jiraiya at the hands of one of his former students, Nagato.

Jiraiya is similar to Rayleigh in many ways. Both play a critical role in developing one of the protagonist's key arsenal moves, which the fans see them use thoroughly later in the story. Jiraiya has truly embodied mentorship, making him one of the most notable characters in Naruto.

2) Master Roshi from Dragon Ball

Master Roshi from Dragon Ball (Image via TOEI Animation)

Master Roshi, also known as the "Turtle Hermit" or Jackie Chun from the Dragon Ball series, is a master martial artist who has trained a lot of characters from the main roster. His students were Goku, Gohan, Krillin, Ox-King, and Yamcha.

Master Roshi is iconicly known for passing down his technique, Kame-hame-ha, one of the most popular attacks in the anime. He always motivated his students by saying,

"Work hard, study well, and eat and sleep plenty. That is the Turtle School way."

Fans have seen Master Roshi playing a pivotal character who has trained many of the main and side characters in their early years, working both as a mentor and guide, leading them on a moral path and gaining strength. In comparison to Rayleigh, Master Roshi has also accomplished a similar role of being a mentor and developing and leading the key characters of the anime/manga.

3) Kisuke Urahara from Bleach

Kisuke Urahara from Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisuke Urahara, a former captain of the 12th Division and the founder and 1st president of the Shinigami Research & Development Institute from the anime and manga series Bleach, is yet another prime candidate to share the same stage with Rayleigh.

Kisuke Urahara taught Ichigo Kurosaki his swordsmanship. As the fans know, Ichigo is known for his sword style; the fans can thank Urahara for that. Urahara is also responsible for teaching Ichigo his renowned Bankai, one of the main attacks in a soul reaper's arsenal.

Kisuke Urahara is a powerful character who plays a key role in developing the powers of the main protagonist, just like Rayleigh, only in a different anime/manga verse.

4) White Beard "Edward Newgate" from One Piece

Edward Newgate "White Beard" (Image via TOEI Animation)

Edward Newgate, also known as White Beard, from the same popular series One Piece as Silvers Rayleigh, both being former crew members of the Roger pirates, shares a similar trait to him in the role of mentoring.

Although he wasn't responsible for teaching the protagonist, he is renowned for guiding many characters, amongst whom the famously known are Marco, Ace, and Blackbeard.

Blackbeard progresses to become one of the more significant antagonists of the series, Ace plays a key role in the plot development of Luffy, after his sacrifice at the end of the Marinefold Arc.

White Beard may not have seemed to play a significant role in the development directly towards the role of the protagonist. Still, his role in teaching and modeling other characters nevertheless played a huge role in the plot of the popular series.

5) Kishou Arima from Tokyo Ghoul

Kishou Arima from Tokyo Ghoul: re (Image via Pierrot)

Kishou Arima, also known as the One-Eyed Ghoul, is a special-class ghoul investigator, known as the CCG's Reaper. Arima is notably known for sharing the same title of the One-Eyed Ghoul along with Ken Kaneki, the main protagonist of the anime/manga series Tokyo Ghoul.

Arima can be held responsible for Kaneki's potential growth into a one-eyed ghoul. After their altercation, he spared his life when Kaneki learned that Arima was responsible for the destruction of Anteiku and trained him because he saw great potential in him.

The involvement of Arima in Kaneki's life gave the fans a different perspective of the main character and introduced them to the new character of Ken Kaneki's transformation, "Haise Sasaki." Even though Arima didn't play as much of a guided role in the protagonist's character development as Silvers Rayleigh did, his approach was more subtle.

6) All Might "Toshinori Yagi" from My Hero Academia

All Might "Toshinori Yogi" (Image via Studio Bones)

Toshinori Yagi, popularly known as All Might from the anime/manga series My Hero Academia, is one of the more iconic characters responsible for the development of the protagonist. From the beginning, fans saw All Might share his powers with a younger Midoriya, training him to become the next in line to receive his power, One For All.

Other than training Midoriya in the anime, the viewers also get to see multiple instances of All Might's display of power. One of his famous sayings goes as,

"Just Believe In Yourself And You Can Become A Hero"

Similarly to Silvers Rayleigh, fans see All Might recurrently shaping and developing the protagonist. To sum up, All Might is also responsible for Midoriya receiving his power in the first place. Thus, All Might can be said to play a similar, if not more, role in developing the main protagonist.

7) Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo Satoru is probably the most recognizable character from the popular anime/manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo has been considered the most contributing factor to the development of the main protagonist of the anime, Itadori Yuji.

Gojo has trained Itodori to control and utilize his cursed energy. The fans also get to see a display of power from Gojo himself, making him on being one of the most powerful characters in the series.

Like Rayleigh, Gojo plays a key role in helping the protagonist reach his potential. However, unlike Silver Rayleigh, Gojo has plenty of sequences that display his power rather than being brief.

8) Sakonji Urokodaki from Demon Slayer

Sakonji Urokodaki from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Sakonji Urokodaki, a former Water Hashira and a retired member of the Demon Slayer Corps, is one of the earlier teachers that Kamado Tanjiro, the main protagonist, gets. Urokodaki trained Tanjiro for his Final Test to join the Corps.

Under his training, Tanjiro learned Breathing Styles and discovered his water breathing style. Urokodaki's training sets Tanjiro on his way to success as the series progresses.

Urokodaki, similarly to Silvers Rayleigh, is also responsible for the training and development of the main protagonist's character in the anime/manga series Demon Slayer.

9) Kakashi Hatake from Naruto

Kakashi Hatake from Naruto(Image via Pierrot)

Kakashi Hatake, also known as the copy ninja because of his Sharingan, is one of the most popular characters from the series and anime Naruto. Kakashi was in charge of Team 7, which consisted of Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura. Kakashi taught both Naruto his Rasengan and Sasuke his Chidori.

Kakashi has been seen playing the most important pivotal role in the development of the main character. The fans can also witness Kakashi's different action sequences and displays of visual prowess throughout the anime. Kakashi always said,

"In the ninja world, those who break the rules are scum, but those who abandon their friends are worse than scum."

Kakashi, similarly to Silvers Rayleigh, has developed the key characters from the series and has contributed immensely to the plot of the anime/manga series. Fans can also see Kakashi's character develop a lot as the series progresses.

10) Bang from One Punch Man

Bang "Silver Fang" from One Punch Man(Image via Madhouse/J.C. Staff)

Bang, also known by the alias Silver Fang from the popular anime series One Punch Man, is a very different kind of personality on this list. Unlike any other mentors or characters on this list, Bang is not responsible for training the protagonist, Saitama.

However, he is responsible for developing his martial art style, "Water Stream Rock Smashing Fist," and passing it on to Garou. Later, King approaches him to become his disciple and train under him.

Bang, although not playing a vital role in developing the protagonist in this case, is shown to play a pivotal role in mentoring several other characters responsible for the development of the story.

Final Thoughts

Silvers Rayleigh is one of the key iconic characters in the anime One Piece, who substantially influenced the protagonist's life. Other characters presented in this list have also done the same in some way or another for their respective protagonists and antagonists.

However, with the evergrowing creativity among different mangakas, fans are bound to see more subsequent characters rise to his level.

