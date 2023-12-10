One Piece episode 1087: Amazon Lily comes under attack, Seraphims are introduced, Hancock is in trouble

One Piece episode 1087, titled The War on the Island of Women! A Case Involving Koby the Hero, was released on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The episode turns its attention away from the newly crowned Emperor of the Sea, Luffy, to another Emperor of the Sea, Blackbeard, who is on a quest to acquire powerful Devil Fruits. His search will lead him to Amazon Lily, the homeland of the Kuja tribe.

This marks the first significant event post the conclusion of the Onigashima battle and Ryokugyu's failed attempt to start another fight. The previous episode explored how Buggy, Crocodile, and Mihawk had founded the organization named Cross Guild, with the purpose of targeting the Navy. It elaborated on their alliance and clarified whether Buggy was indeed the boss.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece episode 1087 shows Boa Hancock's life to be in danger

Marco the babysitter

Marco as seen in One Piece episode 1087 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1087 began near Sphinx, the birthplace of Whitebeard. Here, Marco was dropped off by the Red Hair Pirates. He expressed his gratitude to Shanks for the ride but he turned down his invitation to become a part of his crew, saying that he was tired of having to babysit the Emperor of Sea.

The episode then cut to a flashback to the time when Ryokugyu had attacked Wano. Yamato had just explained to Luffy that he would not be joining them as more enemies like the Admiral might launch an attack on Wano.

Marco, who was passing by, had told Luffy that he had located a ship that could transport him back to his homeland. Luffy had expressed his thanks to Marco for taking care of him during the Summit War. In reply, Marco stated that Ace would have been impressed with the progress Luffy had made.

Amazon Lily under attack

Helmeppo and Koby as seen in One Piece episode 1087 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1087, Amazon Lily found itself under attack by the Navy. With the Seven Warlord system now defunct, the island and its inhabitants, including Hancock, had lost their privilege and any man could step into their island.

The female warriors fought back against the Navy, but were countered by the new Pacifistas, known as the Seraphim. The Seraphims possess Lunarian features, with one bearing a resemblance to a young Hancock and another to a young Mihawk.

It was Blackbeard who showed up and interrupted the Navy. However, he was on a mission of his own: he was after Hancock's Devil Fruit, the Mero Mero no Mi.

Hancock neutralized

Hancock as seen in One Piece episode 1087 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1087, Koby appealed to Hancock, assuring her that the Navy had no intention of fighting if she surrendered. Hancock, who heard his plea from her quarters, decided to step out, with no intention of surrendering.

Hancock used her Devil Fruit abilities to transform most of the Navy soldiers and Blackbeard Pirates into stone. Helmeppo also fell victim to her powers. Subsequently, she targeted Koby, who found himself unable to dodge her attack.

However, Blackbeard, who had been engaged in a battle with one of the Seraphims, intervened by seizing Hancock by the throat, thereby nullifying her powers.

One Piece episode 1086 recap

Buggy as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Nami unleashed her wrath on Luffy for his impulsive actions and locked him up in a cage to teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, a News Coo brought newspapers and the Straw Hats' new wanted posters to the Thousand Sunny. The posters revealed Luffy's bounty was the highest at three billion berries, followed by Zoro, Jinbe, Sanji, and the rest.

The episode also revealed that Mihawk and Crocodile are the true founders of Cross Guild. They were upset with Buggy and his crew for circulating flyers all over the world that depicted them as Buggy's subordinates. However, Mihawk reconsidered the situation and agreed to use Buggy as a figurehead to keep the Navy's focus away from them.

