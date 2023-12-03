One Piece episode 1086: The new bounties of the Straw Hats and the secret behind Buggy’s success revealed

One Piece episode 1086, titled A New Emperor! Buggy the Genius Jester!, was released on December 3, 2023. The episode mainly focuses on the Straw Hats growing used to their current situation, as they were cut off from the rest of the world while in Wano. The episode also focuses on how Buggy became the boss of fearsome characters like Crocodile and Mihawk.

The previous episode marked the end of the Wano arc, where the Straw Hat alliance defeated Kaido and Big Mom. After celebrating their victory, Luffy, Kid, and Law left Wano to continue their race to become the King of the Pirates.

One Piece episode 1086 reveals the bounties of the two new Emperors of the Sea

The Straw Hats see their wanted posters

Nami and Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1086, Nami reprimands Luffy for his reckless behavior, which involved plunging the Thousand Sunny down a waterfall. She expresses her disapproval by beating him up and putting him in a cage. Jimbei, in a cheerful mood, attempts to lighten the situation by pointing out that no one was harmed but retreats after seeing Nami's fiery form. Meanwhile, Franky completed the ship repairs and was content with his work.

Robin and News Coo as seen in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

A News Coo arrives and delivers newspapers and the updated wanted posters of the Straw Hats to Robin.

The posters reveal the bounties on each member: Chopper has a bounty of 1000 berries, Nami's is at 366 million berries, Brook's is 383 million berries, Franky's is 394 million berries, Usopp's is 500 million berries, Robin's is 930 million berries, Sanji's is 1 billion 32 million berries, Jimbei's is 1 billion 100 million berries, Zoro's is 1 billion 111 million berries, and Luffy's is the highest at 3 billion berries.

The truth behind Buggy's alliance

Mihawk, Buggy, and Crocodile as seen in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, in One Piece episode 1086, on Emptee Bluffs Island in the New World, Mihawk and Crocodile, the founders of Cross Guild, confront Buggy, who has somehow become the boss. They find it degrading to work under him.

A flashback reveals that marines surrounded Gloom Island after Mihawk lost his Warlord of the Sea status. Mihawk had to relocate, and Crocodile offered him the chance to join him in creating an organization. Later, Crocodile visited Emptee Bluffs Island to collect a large debt from Buggy.

Unable to pay, Buggy offered to assist Crocodile with his new plan. However, the flyers distributed by Buggy's subordinates portrayed Mihawk and Crocodile as his underlings.

Brannew as seen in One Piece episode 1086 (Image via Toei Animation)

Upon seeing the Cross Guild poster, the Navy assumes Buggy to be the brains behind Impel Down. They also note that he was once a part of Roger's crew and on the same level as Shanks. The Navy believes that it was due to Buggy's popularity that Crocodile and Mihawk had come to his support.

Then, in One Piece episode 1086, their current bounties are revealed: Crocodile's is 1 billion 965 million berries, Mihawk's is 3 billion 590 million berries, and Buggy, considered to be as dangerous as Luffy, has a bounty of 3 billion 189 million berries.

Back on Emptee Bluffs Island, Mihawk proposes that having Buggy as their figurehead could be beneficial as it would divert the Navy's attention.

One Piece episode 1085 recap

The Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Yamato revealed his decision to not join the Straw Hats and instead explore Wano. Meanwhile, Kinemon and Momonosuke were upset as they felt left behind by the Straw Hats. They arrived at Tokage Port just in time to see Luffy and his crew off.

It was an emotional moment for Momonosuke, who had fears about the future. Recognizing this, the Straw Hats gifted him a huge flag bearing their Jolly Roger. Luffy also said that Momonosuke, Yamato, and Kinemon could join them at sea whenever they were ready.

The Straw Hats then set sail for Hakumai. As they departed, the ships of Law and Kid appeared, leading to a competition among the three pirate captains. As a result, the Straw Hats changed the course of their ship and steered down the waterfall.

