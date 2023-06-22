Every Seraphim model in One Piece, explained

With the One Piece manga series currently on break until mid-July to accommodate author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s eye surgery, fans are taking the opportunity to reflect on the series. Specifically, fans are recalling the Egghead Island arc, which is nearly unanimously regarded as one of the series' finest arcs in recent years.

The substantial majority of One Piece fans are so ecstatic about this section of the story because it contains a multitude of reveals and loredumps. The Egghead Island arc has featured a substantial amount of information on Devil Fruits, the World Government, Imu and the Gorosei, and the Ancient Kingdom, among other topics.

The arc as a whole, including the penultimate chapter released before Oda's current vacation of one month, has been building to the disclosure that fans are anticipating the most. This is, of course, the revelation of what is expected to be the only seven Seraphim models in One Piece, all of which are based on various ex-Shichibukai after the system was abolished previously in the series.

One Piece’s Seraphim serve as the pinnacle of Marine weaponry for contemporary series

Every Seraphim model, explained

As stated previously, many One Piece aficionados believe that there will only be seven Seraphims in total, each of which will be based on the original Shichibukai. The term Shichibukai translates to "Seven Warlords of the Sea," which is why many believe there will be no more than seven Seraphim in the entirety of the series.

Assuming this belief to be true, fans were finally introduced to all seven Seraphim in the final pages of chapter 1086. Fans have been referring to the newest three Seraphim as S-Bird, S-Bat, and S-Croc in the absence of any official names for them. The remaining four being S-Snake, S-Hawk, S-Bear, and S-Shark.

Each of the Seraphim currently introduced in One Piece is based on Donquixote Doflamingo, Gecko Moria, Sir Crocodile, Boa Hancock, Dracule “Hawkeye” Mihawk, Bartholomew Kuma, and Jinbe, respectively. All seven of these pirates are former Shichibukai, and they are also the first Shichibukai introduced to the audience in the series.

All Seraphim are based on younger versions of the Warlords and, at first glimpse, appear to be children. Earrings, irises, clothing, temperament, and other telltale traits can help one determine which Warlord a Seraphim is based on.

S-Hawk, for example, has the same eye design as Mihawk, whereas S-Bird wears sunglasses and walks like Donquixote Doflamingo.

All of the Seraphim are clones of the original Shichibukai with King's Lunarian Lineage Factor added in, making them lethal living weapons. This endows them with King-level stamina, King-level beauty, and King-level wings. All seven of them, including the three introduced most recently in One Piece, are imbued with Green Blood, allowing them to replicate specific Devil Fruit abilities.

The Seraphim appear to have a matching Devil Fruit to their Shichibukai counterparts. S-Snake, for example, has Boa Hancock's Love-Love Fruit powers, and S-Bear has Bartholomew Kuma's Paw-Paw Fruit powers. S-Shark and S-Hawk, on the other hand, have Seor Pink's Swim-Swim Fruit powers and Daz Bonez's Dice-Dice Fruit powers, respectively, because Jinbe and Hawkeye lack Devil Fruits.

While the most recent three Seraphims to be introduced in One Piece have the potential to buck this trend, the four Seraphims initially introduced have evidently established this as a fact. Fans anticipate that each of these three additional Seraphim will also possess the Devil Fruit abilities of their respective counterpart. This is believed to be notably true for S-Bird and S-Croc, as both Doflamingo and Crocodile visited Impel Down during the series.

Although it is widely assumed that there will only be seven Seraphim, the chance of more being introduced remains. If this is the fact, fans can expect to see Seraphims based on Trafalgar Law, Buggy the Clown, and Edward Weevil. However, considering his current status as a Yonko and his projected role as a significant antagonistic danger in the series' later stages, Blackbeard is expected to be left off the list.

