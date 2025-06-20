8 One Piece characters who would wipe the floor with prime Bartholomew Kuma

One Piece has no shortage of strong characters that can easily impact history with only one movement. Bartholomew Kuma, in his prime, was a powerhouse, given that he can utilize insane speed and his unique Paw-Paw abilities—there are even fighters that can go beyond whatever Kuma can do. Some characters in the One Piece universe have the Conqueror's Haki to break wills, while others have abilities that not only counter Kuma's unique teleporting but also his pressure-repulsion capabilities.

Whether through a higher battle IQ, overwhelming physical ability, or hacks, Kuma just cannot overtake. These characters show that even a Pacifista's peak is not unachievable. Here are the eight One Piece characters who would wipe the floor with prime Bartholomew Kuma.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinion of the writer and includes spoilers from the One Piece manga/anime. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

Luffy and 7 other One Piece characters who would wipe the floor with prime Bartholomew Kuma

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Trending

Luffy in his Gear Fifth (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Luffy is the captain of the Straw Hats in One Piece, and his strong willpower and battle-trained instincts have made him a top candidate to intimidate Bartholomew Kuma. Luffy has a special Devil Fruit power and masterfulness in all three types of Haki, especially Conqueror's and advanced Armament. Because of that, Luffy is able to perform many high-energy attacks that can counter Kuma's.

Combined with a well-trained Observation Haki, Luffy could feel and avoid Kuma's repelling attacks unequivocally. In addition, Luffy's awakened Gear Fifth allows a dramatic and cartoon-like level of flexibility and creativity that will allow him to dominate any attempted adroit control from Kuma.

2) Kaido

Kaido in the Wano arc of One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido is the previous Emperor of the Sea and is among the most physically indestructible beings in One Piece. Known as “The Strongest Creature,” he is the master of close combat and has survived endless executions without harm. Even his dragon form, with its size and sheer destructive ability, would make anything Kuma put out look like a joke.

There is no way Kaido would struggle against prime Kuma. His raw power alone would overwhelm and demolish Kuma without any trouble before his tactics could come into play.

3) ⁠Admiral Akainu

Admiral Akainu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Admiral Akainu is the embodiment of absolute justice within the One Piece universe. He is extremely ruthless and will go to any lengths to ensure orderliness. He will kill anyone who threatens that order, even if they are other Marines.

His Magma-Magma Fruit not only does destructive torture, but it also melts nearly everything, including defenses like Kuma’s paw-based techniques. Most of his opponents won't even last against him due to the pure offensive pressure, control of the battlefield, and aggression he presents. He is not a character who has fun toying with enemies; he is one who will end fights. This alone puts him far above Kuma's level.

4) Blackbeard

Blackbeard as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard from One Piece is recognized as a schemer who built his empire on deceit, patience, and betrayal. No doubt that Kuma may have made him harder to deal with in the past, but as a man with two Devil Fruits—a fruit with nullifying powers, and another with abilities of even world-level destroy powers, Blackbeard is a lot more erratic than Kuma.

Kuma's pressure-repelling palms would be rendered essentially useless the moment Blackbeard physically grips him.

5) Shanks

Shanks as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks is one of the most enigmatic and revered characters in One Piece. Being a Yonko, he has an aura that puts wars to an end and silences even the most reckless enemies. He doesn't often move a finger during battles, but when he does, it’s with absolute precision.

His Haki is so powerful that it weakens foes just by being around them—something that Kuma, even in his prime, could not defend against. Shanks does not need a flashy Haki ability to control a battlefield. His presence alone does the work.

6) Fujitora

Fujitora wielding his sword (Image via Toei Animation)

Fujitora is an admiral in the One Piece world, but he's not like many others in his position; he is level-headed, polite, and driven by a strong sense of justice. He doesn't let his blindness hold him back; in fact, it heightens his other senses and lets him literally use gravity as a weapon with precision.

If he were to fight someone like Kuma, whose fighting relies on pressure and speed, Fujitora's gravity would simply stop Kuma from being able move or escape.

7) Sabo

Sabo as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

With Ace's Devil Fruit passed down to him, Sabo's control over fire made him a force to be reckoned with.

He's also an experienced martial artist who has expertise in the Ryusoken technique, which focuses on internal damage. Against an opponent like Kuma, Sabo's internal attacks combined with control over the elements would be too much to handle.

8) Dragon

Dragon as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Monkey D. Dragon, the secretive leader of the Revolutionary Army and the most wanted criminal in the world, has appeared in the series only a couple of times, but whenever he does so, he has a powerful presence. It’s widely believed that his strength surpasses that of most high-tier pirates and Marines.

Dragon is known for taking down kingdoms and opposing the World Government, suggesting that Dragon has both the possible power of weather-based abilities and the influence that would imply a strength that Kuma could never stand up to. Dragon’s leadership, strategic thinking, power, and inherent nature make him one of the One Piece characters who can beat Kuma in his prime.

Final thoughts

One Piece features some of the most powerful characters in anime history, and even at his prime, Bartholomew Kuma is not a match for them. Kuma has speed, strength, and the Paw-Paw Fruit, which is an impressive devil fruit, but he is surpassed by Luffy, Kaido, and Admiral Akainu.

Luffy's Gear Fifth, Kaido's muscle power, and Admiral Akainu's magma attacks and destructive power make Kuma's pressure-repulsion ability nearly useless. Characters such as Blackbeard, Shanks, and Fujitora possess power, tactics, or mastery of Haki that Kuma can't overcome.

Related links:

Who is Hanafuda in One Piece? Explained

What Devil Fruit did Kaku eat in One Piece? Explained

Why is Vergo called Corazon in One Piece? Explained

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More