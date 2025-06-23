I can't ignore Imu's parallels in One Piece to this Norse deity and the similarities are glaring

One Piece has never hesitated to draw inspiration from rich mythological origins, but its most shadowy character—Imu—may have a surprising connection to Norse mythology that's too specific to ignore. As the series continues to expose more about ancient weapons and forbidden knowledge, fans have begun tracing interesting connections between Imu and mythic deities outside the East Asian paradigm.

At the core of this theory is Odin—particularly his lesser-examined aspects. Odin's names, such as "Omi" and "Wooanaz," his control over berserkers, and his work in casting spells and forging blood oaths mirror Imu's hold over the giants, trance-like combat, and esoteric rituals. The similarities are difficult to overlook, and Imu's nature may lie in the farthest recesses of Odin's forgotten shadows.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinion. It also includes spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

Trending

Eiichiro Oda may have taken the inspiration for Imu from Odin in One Piece

Imu as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As the dark overlord at the top of the world, Imu's power oversees generations, conspiracies, and wars in One Piece. While most fans reach for Eastern or political archetypes to attempt to get Imu's character, the closest parallel may truly be with Norse mythology—with the god Odin. The similarity between Imu and Odin is not merely striking but significant as well.

One of Odin's many names in Norse mythology is "Omi," meaning "The Resounding One." At first glance, "Omi" and "Imu" appear to be a coincidence, but to those who have observed Oda's previous use of names, the resemblance appears too calculated to ignore. This visual and auditory reminder was where it started to search for deeper connections between these two characters—and the more we look, the more the similarities stare us in the face.

Expand Tweet

One of Odin's names, "Wooanaz," is especially insightful. It means "one who has dominion over those in a frenzy or trance," which immediately evokes Imu's apparent control over the Elbaf giants. In recent chapters, these giants have been depicted in a frenzied, possessed state—blank eyes, increased ferocity, and utterly cut loose from reason. They are seemingly in a berserker trance, one well-reported in Norse mythology.

Odin was the god of berserkers—wild warriors who fought with superhuman fury, slaughtering everything in their path indiscriminately against friend or enemy. That is what the giants under the command of Imu now represent in One Piece—berserkergang, but insane, brutal, and deadly.

Imu turned Dorry and Brogy into devils (Image via Shueisha)

Loki’s reference to Harjudin as a berserker in the manga provides a subtle but telling nod to Viking culture. The link between berserkers and Odin was well known in Norse tradition, and Imu’s control over these giants could be seen as a direct mirror of Odin’s dominion over his berserk followers. It's as if the giants are not just warriors but extensions of Imu's will, much like berserkers were to Odin.

There is also a greater thematic similarity. As an Aesir god, Odin often had conflicts with the Jotnar—the giants in Norse mythology. In One Piece, the Celestial Dragons and Imu are both like the gods who dominate over the world. At the same time, the Elbaf giants themselves are analogous to modern Jötnar.

The tension in history between giants and gods is acted out once more in this fictional universe, only this time the boundaries are smudged: the "god" has not only fought with the giants but now has power over them.

Imu’s rituals and weaponry mirror the mythic legacy of Odin in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Imu also appears to reflect Odin's hunger for knowledge and willingness to pay the price for it. Odin notoriously hanged himself on Yggdrasil and sacrificed an eye at Mímir's well to learn. Imu, while not affirmed, seems to possess forbidden knowledge of the Void Century, ancient weapons, and lost magic.

The pentagram scene involving Imu or Gunko writing mysterious symbols is a drawn-out similarity to rune-casting—Odin's realm of magic and poetry. Oda may be working off Odin's connection to magical symbols and rites as the basis for how Imu utilizes spells, blood oaths, or contracts to subjugate others to their will.

The blood oath aspect becomes even more intriguing when we recall the myth of Odin and Loki, who exchanged a blood oath that bonded them as brothers. In One Piece, Imu's manipulation and corruption of the giants—through apparent wounds and coerced loyalty—may represent a distorted form of that ideal bond. Rather than brotherhood, it's domination. Rather than loyalty, it's servitude.

Even the cosmetic decisions are reminiscent of Norse origins. In Marvel's adaptation of Norse mythology, Odin's spear, Gungnir, is in the form of a trident. Imu—or Gunko—uses a similar weapon. The poetic parallel between "Gunko" (a name that contains "gun") and "Gungnir" isn't missed. It's almost as if Oda is asserting that Gunko isn't merely a servant but the material vessel or manifestation of Imu's godly will—just as Gungnir was that of Odin's.

Expand Tweet

Finally, Norse legend accounts for King Harald Wartooth, who was goaded into war by Odin himself. Odin, disguised as another, is even reported to have delivered the coup de grâce. In One Piece, this could mirror the theory that Imu was personally behind the downfall of a different king—maybe even one such as King Harald of Elbaf. Imu, in plain sight, controlling destinies and dictating who lives or dies, conducts himself precisely as Odin did in myth.

Final thoughts

Imu's enigmatic role in One Piece likely draws heavily from Norse mythology, especially Odin. Fans have pointed out Odin's mostly obscure names of "Omi" and "Wooanaz," both sounding like they describe Imu's dream-like hold over the giants, like Odin's power over the berserkers.

There's even more to the parallels, such as blood oaths and hidden knowledge, all things Odin is associated with, and qualities Imu appears to possess. Even Imu's weapon and hold over Elbaf appear to assert the kind of mythic thing Odin is known for. These comparisons are so obvious that fans could presume Oda modeled Imu after the dark and omnipotent Norse god.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mudassir Kamran Mudassir is an anime writer at Sportskeeda with 2.5 years of professional experience reporting on various developments in the industry. A data science enthusiast, Mudassir is currently pursuing a BCA, although his passion for anime and desire to connect with fellow fans pushed him to his current role. Mudassir's interest in anime and manga was piqued by the iconic Death Note series, with its intriguing premise and captivating characters prompting him to explore the genre and eventually write about the rich narratives and themes they had to offer.



Mudassir feels deeply connected with the works of mangakas Isayama sensei, Oda sensei, and Toriyama sensei, and he respects their creativity, storytelling abilities, and profound impact on millions of fans worldwide.



Mudassir ensures accuracy in his reportage by researching thoroughly, staying updated with Reddit forums and official sources, and citing transparently. Furthermore, he upholds privacy, avoids misinformation, and maintains objectivity while covering anime news.



When he is not watching anime or writing, Mudassir likes to read non-fiction and play games, as well as spend time outdoors and explore new places. Know More