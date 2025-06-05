Imu's abilites all but confirm King Harald's true allegiance in One Piece

One Piece chapter 1150 recently came out, and one of the biggest twists was seeing Imu, now in control of Gunko's body, turning Dorry and Brogy into demons and forcing them to fight by her side. One major change that the two Giants had was the capes they were wearing and the appearance of two horns, which led X user @Lixogram to come up with the theory that King Harald was serving the World Government.

The only image of King Harald that has been seen in the One Piece manga thus far is a portrait of him in his latter years, wearing a cape that is eerily similar to that of Dorry and Brogy in their demon forms, and he used to have horns. This could suggest that he served under Imu for a long time, although it also presents another twist in this story.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining the theory that King Harald served the World Government in One Piece

As most fans who are up to date with the manga know by now, Imu took over Gunko's body in Elbaph and began to rampage the Land of the Giants, to the point she managed to use her Domi Reversi technique to turn Dorry and Brogy into demons at her service. This has also resulted in a theory regarding how King Harald looked quite similar to these two Giants in their demon forms.

That is reflected by the fact that three of them are wearing capes that are quite similar and also have horns, with the case of Harald having them removed. This adds to the running theory that the king of Elbaph was serving the World Government for reasons that are yet unclear, and he could have been under Imu's control all this time.

However, a very telling element of this theory is that Harald eventually removed his horns, which could mean he managed to recover his sense of self. That could suggest that the World Government took his life because of this act of defiance and put the blame on Loki, although that has to be taken with a grain of salt.

What Imu's actions in Elbaph could mean

Imu has taken control of Gunko's body (Image via Toei Animation and Shueisha).

Author Eiichiro Oda continues to provide more details of Imu in the One Piece manga, and her ability to take control of people's bodies and even turn others into demons against their free will seems to suggest a tremendous amount of power. After all, it is not confirmed that the leader of the World Government has any meaningful limitations with this ability, she could potentially have no rivals in the story.

On the other hand, the potential of what could happen at Elbaph and the background of Gunko's character, who was chosen by Imu and seems to have a connection with Brook, are questions that could determine the outcome of this arc. Furthermore, a potential clash with Luffy in the Land of the Giants is something that fans definitely want to witness.

Final thoughts

There is a major possibility that the One Piece manga reveals that King Harald served under the World Government, especially with the recent twist of the cape and the horns through Droggy and Brogy. If that proves to be the case, it would provide a different context for Loki's actions and what happened to the king, which led to his death.

