Mihawk, not Buggy, is Rocks D. Xebec's son in One Piece (& Imu's Elbaph appearance shows how)

One Piece fans are known for coming up with a lot of theories, and one of the most recent was shown on X by the user named @yurnero_x, presenting the idea that Dracule Mihawk is the son of Rocks D. Xebec. That is a result of the parallels between the characters of Roronoa Zoro and Loki and how their encounters with Mihawk and Xebec, respectively, seem to mirror each other, thus cementing the possibility of a connection.

Furthermore, it suggests that Xebec appeared in God Valley in search of his son, and the latter was kidnapped by the World Government to seize the potential of his heritage as a fighter. This would make a lot of sense given Mihawk's stature in One Piece and the recent revelation that Shanks, his lifelong rival, is also a Celestial Dragon, which could serve as another way to contrast each other.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining the theory of Dracule Mihawk being the son of Rocks D. Xebec in One Piece

The theory starts by stating that Roronoa Zoro and Loki both met Luffy when they were chained and already held a significant reputation because of their past exploits. And at some point in their lives, both faced two men who were incredibly powerful and defeated them with ease, with them being Rocks D. Xebec and Dracule Mihawk, which could suggest a possible family connection.

After all, it has been theorized that Xebec appeared at God Valley with a sense of urgency and could be the fact he was searching for his son, who was kidnapped by the World Government. It would make sense for Imu and the Holy Knights to capture the son of such a powerful man and perhaps boost his potential, which would explain why Mihawk is so gifted as a fighter and also give context to the way he obtained the Yoru blade.

There is also the fact that author Eiichiro Oda has confirmed in an SBS that Mihawk was betrayed by the Marines at some point, which could be the revelation that he was kidnapped and taken away from his father. If Oda also adds that Xebec was murdered by the Marines, this could explain why his son has a reputation for hunting them.

More details about this

Xebec as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Moreover, this twist could also add another similarity and contrast between Shanks and Mihawk in One Piece, with the two of them having origins that are tied to greater narratives in the series. This would also show that they are connected in some shape or form with the Holy Knights, with Shanks being the brother and son of two of them, and Mihawk perhaps being trained by them.

The fact that Mihawk might have been kidnapped by the World Government would explain why he is not carrying Xebec's name and also why he doesn't truly care about what they do. It would provide much needed context regarding the character's strength and why he seems to hold a special place within the story.

Final thoughts

There is a strong argument to be made that Dracule Mihawk is connected to Rocks D. Xebec in some shape or form, especially through Oda's parallels with the characters of Zoro and Loki and how that reflects with the former. However, the One Piece manga is known for throwing curveballs at its audience when it comes to these elements, so fans are going to have to wait and see.

