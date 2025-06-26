One Piece just disproved a key Loki Devil Fruit theory, and it's due to his eyes

The One Piece manga is currently in the Elbaph Arc, where countless mysteries and theories are circulating throughout the fandom. While only a few questions have been answered so far, early spoilers for the new installment, scheduled for release on June 30, 2025, have shattered a widely held fan theory about Loki.

One Piece chapter 1153 disproves that Loki’s Devil Fruit is connected to any form of sight enhancement or superhuman perception. This puts to rest several popular hypotheses surrounding the accursed prince’s distinctive bandages covering his eyes, creating many new speculations.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinions.

One Piece chapter 1153 reveals that Loki always had unique eyes

Loki has been one of the most fascinating and enigmatic characters in One Piece’s Elbaph Arc. He was introduced as a fearsome warrior who killed his father, King Harald, to obtain a powerful Devil Fruit passed down to Elbaph. Loki was chained to the Treasure Tree Adam in the Underworld as punishment for his crimes.

Loki's most apparent feature was his bandaged eyes, which seemed forcefully applied rather than a stylistic choice. As a result, most fans naturally assumed that the unnamed Devil Fruit Loki had eaten was one where his eyesight and perception were significantly powered up, giving him a crucial advantage in battle.

Since Loki’s lack of vision never seemed to hold him back during his confrontations with the God’s Knights and Luffy, it was clear that there was something special about his eyes. However, this theory slowly began losing its weight once it was hinted that Loki was not responsible for Harald’s murder and was framed.

Chapter 1152 also revealed that a mystery man, not Loki, stole Elbaph’s treasured Devil Fruit. At the same time, there were still grounds to believe that Loki may still possess another Devil Fruit, given his position as one of the most formidable Giants as well as a man with enough power to destroy the world.

However, the recent leaks of One Piece chapter 1153 have unveiled the tragic history surrounding Loki’s eyes, confirming that they have nothing to do with the Devil Fruit. In the past, King Harald was pressured into marrying a pure-blooded Elbaph Giant named Estridd, who was obsessed with omens.

Soon after, she gave birth to Loki, who was born with slit-like eyes. This terrified Estridd, who threw him into the Underworld, after which the young baby kept trying to crawl back from the darkness. Loki’s eyes are undoubtedly unique and will likely play a bigger role in One Piece, but they are not linked to a Devil Fruit.

Why Loki’s eyes are bandaged in One Piece (speculative)

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given the fear that Loki’s slit-like eyes instilled in his mother, the cause behind them being bandaged is most probably connected to it. Since Estridd believes in omens, she may have seen Loki’s eyes, which were like the eyes of demons, and covered them up.

Estridd could have also seen the prophecy where Loki destroys the world, and his eyes may have played a big part in that. To prevent this fate, she may have forcefully sealed them. On the other hand, Loki’s eyes could have been bandaged not for the well-being of those around him, but for himself.

Madam Shyarly as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While it has been established that Loki's eyes have nothing to do with a Devil Fruit, they still possibly enhance his observation. Madame Shyarly, a Fish-Man Island resident, has eyes like Loki’s and can see into the future.

If Loki’s powers were similar, it would make sense that he could not fully control them and needed to be contained. Therefore, putting the bandages on may be a deliberate choice to restrict his powers until the need arises.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1153 disproves that Loki has a Devil Fruit related to ocular enhancements, but hints at many other powers he could hold. While this only raises more questions for the already mysterious Loki, it also sets up the greater role he is destined to play in the narrative.

