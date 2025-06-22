One Piece chapter 1153: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1153 is scheduled for release on Monday, June 30, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official Manga Plus website. The latest chapter saw the remaining Straw Hats and the Giants stuck in the Underworld trying to discover the secret to defeating the God’s Knights and deciding to make their way up to the Sun World.

Meanwhile, two separate flashbacks began, detailing Shanks and Gaban’s past as well as delving into King Harald’s life and death. While there are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1153, fans are expecting it to be set 109 years in the past and follow the adventures of Elbaph’s King.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece chapter 1153 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Trending

One Piece chapter 1153 will officially release at 12 am JST on Monday, June 30, 2025. Most international readers, on the other hand, will gain access to the chapter on June 29, while a few will see the issue go live on Monday morning like Japanese fans.

The exact release schedule of One Piece chapter 1153 in different time zones is as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 11 AM British Summer Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 4 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 29, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 30, 2025 12 AM Australia Central Time Monday, June 30, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read One Piece chapter 1153?

Luffy, Loki, and Hajrudin as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Overseas fans have three major options to read One Piece chapter 1153 after its official release. It can be read for free on Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform immediately after going live, though only the most recent installments will be available for free.

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ also offers this manga with a monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1152 recap

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1152 is the most informative installment in recent history, taking the story across three different time periods. It began by continuing the events in the Underworld, where the cast found the chaos happening in the Sun World and decided to enter the battle.

Gaban revealed Conqueror’s Haki to be the key to defeating the God’s Knights and confirmed that Zoro could also use it, though he was yet to tame it. On the other hand, Luffy invited Loki to join his crew and enter the fight, as Hajrudin was refusing to allow his brother to be set free.

Though everyone around them and Loki himself rejected Luffy’s proposal, Gaban tried persuading Hajrudin, revealing that he and Shanks were near Elbaph during Harald’s death and had sensed an unusual source of Haki from Aurust Castle. Pressured to unveil the truth, Loki started explaining what he experienced on Elbaph's most awful day.

Expand Tweet

The chapter then took the narrative 14 years back, when Loki and Jarul were summoned to meet Harald in his castle. Soon after entering, however, they saw the king being stabbed by his own soldiers. Nearby, Shanks and Gaban were bathing and sharing a casual conversation.

Shanks shared how he had a prior relationship with Harald, having met him in the Holy Land. However, since he was unable to speak freely then, he wanted to meet Harald again before it was too late. The first flashback concluded after an unknown Haki emanated from the castle at the same time as Harald’s death, while a mysterious figure stole Elbaph’s forbidden Devil Fruit.

Chapter 1152 ended with the second flashback, taking place 109 years before the present timeline. Elbaph’s fearsome ships, led by Harald, were raiding a castle, as the young king wished to see its princess. Harald laid waste to everything around him, gleefully laughing and asking the terrified bystanders who their god was.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1153 (speculative)?

Loki as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1153 will likely continue the narrative that is set 109 years in the past and will follow Harald’s conquests during his prime as the king of Elbaph. The next installment may probably emphasize why Harald was considered “scum” at the time, showing the terror he inflicted upon humans and the manner in which he ruled over the Giants.

Additionally, fans will be expecting to know more about what made King Harald transition into a peace-loving ruler and whether he really had any shady dealings with the World Government.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Rajan An animanga fanatic wishing to share my views with the world. Know More