One Piece chapter 1152 spoilers: Gaban and Zoro's Conqueror's Haki confirmed as more mysteries emerge from the past

The full spoilers of One Piece chapter 1152 have come out later than usual, but they feature several shocking revelations about the way to defeat the God’s Knights as well as the mysteries surrounding Elbaph.

This early glimpse has made One Piece fans more excited than ever for the installment’s official release, scheduled for June 23, 2025. The chapter sets up the Straw Hats, who will be crucial to the upcoming confrontation against Imu’s forces, while also including two separate flashbacks.

The first is on the day of Harald’s death, which was originally believed to be caused by Loki, but is disproven. Shanks and Gaban were also near the scene of the tragedy. The second flashback explores King Harald in his youth, as he rampages across the human kingdom 109 years ago.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1152.

Latest One Piece manga spoilers emphasize Luffy and Zoro’s Haki while exculpating Loki from Harald’s murder

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1152 will be titled “Terrible Day”, a reference to the day of King Harald’s death. The issue’s cover story continues Ogre Child Yamato’s Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage, with volume 36 of this tale showing Yamato delivering Otama’s Amigasa hat to Kawamatsu.

Back in the main story, Gaban explains the method to defeat the God’s Knights, telling Luffy to pay attention to his use of Conqueror’s Haki. He then mentions that one more person has the “Color of the Conqueror”. Sanji hilariously steps up, believing he has finally joined Zoro and Jinbe in having his stocks rise.

However, he is ignored, as Gaban turns his attention to Zoro, telling him that his body is used to it. Zoro seems unsure, though Luffy comments on how his body has been leaking Haki throughout. This enrages Gaban, who scolds Zoro for not controlling Haki despite serving one of the Four Emperors.

Right when Sanji asks about his own potential, he is interrupted by Loki and Hajrudin’s argument, with the former making fun of his brother for taking the help of outsiders. In response, Hajrudin tells Loki that he could even help the World Government, similar to how he did in the past, and couldn’t be trusted.

When their conversation begins heating up, Luffy intervenes and asks Loki to become part of his crew, after which Hajrudin could release him. Zoro and Sanji instantly disagree, given the Giant’s size and the food that he would consume. Though Hajrudin realizes that Luffy sees Loki as trustworthy, he refuses.

Loki, too, doesn’t accept, as he doesn’t wish to follow anybody. Soon after, Zoro and Sanji head to the Sun World with most of the Giants, leaving behind Gaban, Hajrudin, and Loki. Gaban makes his case for freeing Loki, sharing how he and Shanks were also there at the castle during the terrible day, but didn’t see the entire incident.

As Hajrudin asks Loki to finally reveal the truth, the accursed prince begins his story. A flashback starts, set 14 years in the past, with Loki and Jarul being summoned to Harald’s castle. Loki was upset with the World Government for having killed Rocks and wanted revenge.

However, upon entering the throne room, they saw Harald stabbed by his own soldiers, while his silhouette looked like that of a demon. Just as Loki and Jarul expressed their disbelief, the scene shifted to Shanks and Gaban, who were having a bath outside Gaban’s house, near the castle.

Expand Tweet

Shanks had a distinctive tattoo on his left arm, which is now presumed to be the Mark of the Abyss. The two had a casual conversation, talking about how long it had been since they shared a tub. Shanks expressed how much his life had changed, compared to his earlier wish of being a jolly pirate with Buggy.

Shanks also said that he wanted to know many things about Elbaph, to which Gaban responded by calling him the “child of destiny”. However, not wishing to dwell on complicated things further, the two spoke about their adventures, such as their meeting with Dorry and Brogy in Little Garden. Ripley also appeared to greet Shanks.

After reminiscing about their time spent together, Shanks told Gaban that he was in Elbaph to speak to Harald about something. Concurrently, an enigmatic figure stole the legendary “Akuma no Mi” from Elbaph’s treasure room.

Another flashback begins immediately, taking One Piece’s story to 109 years in the past. While the Giant Pirates were the most feared crew in the world, another ship from Elbaph began being associated with terror. A young Harald then showed up, speaking to his soldiers about a beautiful princess inside a castle.

As the people panicked, Harald and one of his soldiers started searching for the princess. The king soon slipped, stamping his own subordinate into the castle, resulting in great destruction. This caused all the bystanders to flee in fear.

One Piece chapter 1152 ends by showing the young and violent Harald in his full glory, as he bawls out laughing, asking others who their “god” is now. The narrator explains how Harald ascended Elbaph’s throne at just 45, which is equivalent to 15 in human years, while also referring to him as a “jerk”.

A brief analysis of the spoilers

Now it makes sense why Nusjuro decided to parry Zoro's attack (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1152 establishes that the Holy Knights can only be defeated by Conqueror’s Haki users who are powerful and skilled enough. This likely extends to the Five Elders, who possess the same immortality and regeneration as the Holy Knights.

Gaban mentions that Luffy must improve his Conqueror’s Haki, which may explain why he wasn’t able to hurt the Elders during the Egghead Incident. As for Zoro, who can also use the same Conqueror’s Haki as Luffy, he may have a more precocious talent for this power despite not being fully aware of it.

On Egghead, the Elders allowed the Straw Hats and the Giants to hit them, unconcerned with actively defending themselves as they knew that their regeneration would render any effort futile.

However, when Zoro attacked him, one of the Elders felt the need to parry the strike instead of passively taking it as usual. In light of Gaban’s words in One Piece chapter 1152, this otherwise inexplicable behavior can be explained by the Elder sensing a powerful Conqueror’s Haki in Zoro’s attack.

Roger left instructions for Shanks (Image via Shueisha)

Shanks being called “the destined boy” likely refers to the fact that he is meant to act on behalf of Gol D. Roger. When Roger returned from Laugh Tale, he whispered something in Shanks’ ears. At the time, Shanks was just a boy, and he was left in tears. It now seems that those words were instructions for the “Red-Haired”.

During the conversation with Gaban, Shanks has the Abyss mark on his arm, which may be explained by the fact that this scene happened shortly after he returned to Mary Geoise. After visiting this place, Shanks rejected his Figarland heritage and decided to live as a common pirate.

Furthermore, the leaks confirm that King Harald was in cahoots with the World Government, and seemingly exculpate Loki from the accusation of killing his father. The spoilers also disclose that Xebec died at the hands of the World Government, a stunning revelation that may conceal even more intriguing truths from the past.

Shanks returned to Mary Geoise once (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1152 spoilers show someone stealing the legendary Devil Fruit that Elbaph is said to safeguard and pass on from generation to generation. Previously, it was stated that Loki killed King Harald to steal the item, but the chapter allegedly disproves this notion. However, the chapter doesn’t seem to reveal the name and powers of this mysterious Devil Fruit, or who actually seized it.

This information is likely reserved for upcoming chapters. With a new installment dropping next week, fans can brace for thrilling revelations and enjoy Luffy, Zoro, Loki, and the others confronting the Imu-possessed Gunko, the Holy Knights, and the Giants-turned-demons to save Elbaph from doom.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marimo John Frajs Marimo John Frajs, a.k.a. "Mario," has been an anime writer at Sportskeeda for about 2 years. He is passionate about writing and has been fascinated by the animanga world since a very long time, and pursued this role as it seamlessly combines both of his interest areas. He is currently pursuing a degree in Law Studies and also has previous copywriting experience.



When reporting on any series, he strives to stick to facts and maintains objectivity, and believes in drawing conclusions only based on hardcore facts. He also only writes about topics he is knowledgeable about to ensure he produces insightful content.



Mario admires Cristiano Ronaldo and appreciates his commitment and dedication to his career. When not immersed in the animanga world, he loves staying active outdoors and working out in his free time. Know More