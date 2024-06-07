One Piece’s super popular swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, recently upgraded his skills by developing the King of Hell Style. Upon gaining awareness of his “kingly ambitions," Zoro unleashed the power that was lying dormant within him, ascending to new heights as a master swordsman who aims to become the world’s strongest.

Not only did Zoro learn to coat his attacks with the Color of Conqueror, an uncommon feat that only the strongest One Piece characters can replicate, but he went even beyond. The green-haired swordsman created a whole new mode based on Haki, the King of Hell Style, which combines the advanced versions of both Conqueror’s Haki and Armament Haki.

As the formidable right-hand man of Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro has always been a force to be reckoned with. However, since he became able to use the Advanced Conqueror’s Haki, his fighting strength has increased. Even the latest One Piece Magazine acknowledged the extent of Zoro’s prowess.

Trending

One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 emphasizes the insane power of Zoro’s Haki-based King of Hell mode

The latest One Piece publication explains Zoro’s new technique

Expand Tweet

Fans are always eager to know more about One Piece, and that’s exactly what the SBS, the Vivre Card Databook, and the One Piece Magazine were made for. In particular, One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 delved into Roronoa Zoro’s brand-new Haki powers.

Up to this point, the strongest attack that Zoro used with the new mode is the King of Hell: Three Sword Serpent: Dragon Damnation, the upgraded version of his previous Three Sword Style: Ultra Tiger Hunt. The One Piece Magazine classifies this move as a supreme grade technique and the pinnacle of Zoro’s swordsmanship to date.

Expand Tweet

The publication illustrates that Zoro performs Dragon Damnation by imbuing his swords with overwhelming Haki. Finally, it mentions that the attack generates unparalleled destructive power, in front of which even King, an exceptionally durable Lunarian survivor, was totally hopeless.

Using this technique, Zoro overpowered King’s strongest attack, a giant dragon-shaped mass of Lunarian flames. It is worth saying that Lunarian flames are the same as magma, which in One Piece is stronger than normal fire.

A testament to the insane potency of Zoro’s move, it not only obliterated King’s own tremendous attack but also fatally wounded the latter, tearing apart his special Lunarian body and breaking his Armament Haki-imbued weapon.

Zoro’s Dragon Damnation is confirmed stronger than Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe

Expand Tweet

The One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 also makes a comparison between Zoro’s Dragon Damnation and Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe: Beef Burst. Zoro’s attack is called a “Supreme Technique”, while Sanji’s attack is merely called a “Great Technique”.

More specifically, the Japanese word used for Sanji’s Ifrit Jambe refers to something impressive but not extraordinary, while the one used for Zoro’s King of Hell clearly indicates something that is exceptionally powerful, far beyond the ordinary.

To be fair, Zoro’s superiority had already been established in the manga, as the former only needed three hits to defeat King, while Sanji needed several Ifrit Jambe techniques to take down Queen. This was when King was essentially energized, while Queen had already been injured by his own explosive attacks as well as Sanji’s exoskeleton-powered Hell Memories.

Zoro injured King more than Sanji did to Queen (Image via Toei Animation)

Moreover, King after the fight with Zoro was reduced to an even worse condition than Queen after the battle with Sanji. Both were covered in bandages, but King’s injuries were noticeably greater. In fact, while Queen could employ his Zoan form, although only briefly, King didn’t have enough energy to use his Zoan powers or Lunarian abilities at all.

Of course, King is much stronger and more durable than Queen, which makes Zoro’s performance definitely more impressive than Sanji’s. Zoro needed much less effort to beat a tougher opponent than Sanji needed to defeat a less robust one, further cementing the former as a more powerful fighter than the latter.

Zoro’s King of Hell Style, explained

"King of Hell" Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

All One Piece characters can potentially develop Armament and Observation Haki, but Conqueror's Haki, also known as Haoshoku, is only available to certain people born with unequal willpower. These individuals can unleash their spirit to intimidate others, leaving them overwhelmed.

Even among the few natural-born Conqueror’s Haki users, only a handful are strong enough to infuse their bodies, weapons, and attacks with Haoshoku. Unofficially known as the “Advanced Conqueror’s Haki," this skill grants its users a whole new, unparalleled power output.

Kaido, the man famed as the World’s Strongest Creature and a former Yonko, described the advanced form of Haoshoku as a game-changing asset that separates the best from the mere good. During the fight with Kaido’s right-hand man, the Lunarian survivor King, Zoro revealed himself as one of the very few fighters who can use this uncommon power.

Zoro's fight with King in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece had already foreshadowed Zoro’s talent for the Color of Conqueror several times. Monet was paralyzed in fear in front of the swordsman’s dominant aura, while Queen got intimidated by it. Upon being struck by Zoro’s Ashura attack, which uses the swordsman’s willpower to seemingly multiplicate his body, Kaido clearly perceived the presence of Conqueror's Haki.

Understanding that his sword Enma had been testing him, Zoro gained awareness of his potential and fully unleashed it. After knocking out some Beasts Pirates with a burst of Haki, the green-haired swordsman displayed all his talent by coating himself with Haoshoku, as only the very strongest One Piece characters can do.

Moments later, Zoro combined the advanced versions of Conqueror’s Haki and Armament Haki to create the King of Hell Style. It should be noted that, even with just Armament Haki, Zoro was strong enough to significantly injure Kaido, as also noted by Big Mom herself.

Zoro's true Haki powers (Image via Toei Animation)

At the time, Zoro was using Ryuo unconsciously, as his sword Enma enhanced his output by drawing more Haki than needed. He is now able to do that consciously and even stack the Color of Conqueror on top of the Color of Armament.

As such, Zoro not only significantly increased his power output but also gained new abilities. He can perform no-contact Haki slashes to strike his enemies without the need for physical contact and create Haki barriers to repel his foes without even touching them.

These Haki powers grant Zoro excellent attacking power and optimal defensive capacity. Also taking into account the swordsman’s insane speed, reflexes, muscular strength, and pain tolerance, it’s safe to say that Zoro is one of the most complete and lethal fighters in One Piece.

Unsurprisingly, after his recent upgrades, Zoro only needed three blows to beat the Lunarian King, the strongest subordinate of Kaido. Zoro also had no problems fending off S-Hawk, the most powerful Seraphim cyborg, and brutally defeating Rob Lucci, the strongest CP0 agent as well as an iconic villain in the series.

A man set to become a living legend

Zoro using Conqueror's Haki and Armament Haki at once (Image via Toei Animation)

Fighters who can use all three types of Haki are considered legendary, especially if they can even use the advanced versions of these abilities. As someone who can do that, Zoro stands out as a powerful Haki master.

Zoro’s Haki-enhanced attacking power is truly fearsome, considering that he only needed a single Conqueror’s Haki-coated Three Sword Style technique to put Lucci out of commission, leaving the latter seriously injured. The villain was still standing on his feet, but simply because he was holding on to his pride in an effort to not faint.

Other than that, Lucci was in no condition to do anything. He was trembling, coughing blood, and had three large, deep cuts on his body. For the record, Lucci is a fighter powerful enough to endure multiple Gear 5 attacks from Luffy.

Zoro is one of the deadliest fighters in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

So far, Zoro has annihilated his opponents as soon as he used the King of Hell Style, meaning that fans have not yet had the opportunity to see the real power of this new Haki-based mode. In all likelihood, Zoro’s peak power consists of the combination of Nine Sword Style: Ashura and King of Hell Style.

Of course, Zoro keeps this move preserved for future and more demanding fights. He is set to reach and surpass the likes of Dracule Mihawk (an individual whose combat prowess surpasses even that of Shanks), Silvers Rayleigh (the formidable right-hand man of Gol D. Roger), and Shimotsuki Ryuma (the legendary swordsman hailed as a god).

To fulfill his ambition to become the World’s Strongest Swordsman, Zoro needs to be as powerful as he can be. Besides, as Luffy’s loyal right-hand man, Zoro also has to do his best to support Luffy in his quest to become the Pirate King. The good news is that the green-haired swordsman is absolutely on track to meet his objectives.

Related Links