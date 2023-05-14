One Piece episode 1061: The narrative significance of the Ifrit Jambe, explained

With the next installment in the series delayed by a week, fans are taking the opportunity to do a deep dive into One Piece episode 1061, the latest release for the series. Within, fans saw Sanji finally defeat Queen by activating his Lineage Factor-influenced Exoskeleton and his brand new Ifrit Jambe technique.

Considering that the Ifrit Jambe wouldn’t have been made possible without the manipulation of Lineage Factors and resulting exoskeleton, fans are now unsure as how to feel regarding this. While it does allow Sanji to get the win in One Piece episode 1061, it’s seemingly at the cost of the independence from Germa 66, which has become a major part of his character.

While it may seem contradictory, the culmination of this plotline in One Piece episode 1061 is narratively significant. Likewise, the Ifrit Jambe and how it was brought to life further demonstrate how Sanji can utilize the circumstances of his birth while separating himself from his family.

One Piece episode 1061’s introduction of Ifrit Jambe serves as cherry-on-top to Sanji’s backstory

DC 🍥 @DC__twt Ifrit jambe has gotten more attention than KOH in the anime so far because for Sanji it isn’t just a power-up, it’s him fully breaking free from the chains his family put him in and truly accepting himself, it’s an amazing arc for Sanjis entire character 1/5 Ifrit jambe has gotten more attention than KOH in the anime so far because for Sanji it isn’t just a power-up, it’s him fully breaking free from the chains his family put him in and truly accepting himself, it’s an amazing arc for Sanjis entire character 1/5 https://t.co/ZTFKJfsTi2

Prior to One Piece episode 1061, fans saw the Whole Cake Island arc give a specific and deliberate spotlight to Sanji and his true origins. With the appearance of Germa 66 and its ruling Vinsmoke family, the Straw Hat chef’s upbringing as the prince of a warfaring North Blue nation was finally revealed.

However, fans also learned that Sanji’s mother gave him the opportunity to do something different with his life, albeit at the cost of her own. Nevertheless, Sanji was allowed to retain his emotions - a privilege which his siblings didn’t have. In turn, Sanji lacked the overwhelming physical strength and desire for bloodshed that his siblings shared.

Flash forward to One Piece episode 1061, and the manipulation of Sanji’s Lineage Factors has become fully activated thanks to his use of the Stealth Black Raid Suit. This development upset fans somewhat, as they argued it invalidated Sora’s sacrifice. Likewise, it turns Sanji’s words about not being a Vinsmoke somewhat hollow since he now shares their strength.

DC 🍥 @DC__twt Queen was such a great character man, him embodying bionic science and using Germa’s technology makes him such a good villain for Sanji at this point in the story. I don’t think ifrit jambe would have happened without Queen, he helped push Sanji to accept himself Queen was such a great character man, him embodying bionic science and using Germa’s technology makes him such a good villain for Sanji at this point in the story. I don’t think ifrit jambe would have happened without Queen, he helped push Sanji to accept himself https://t.co/dL1N6l6HZf

In reality, the Ifrit Jambe and the way in which Sanji obtains it is symbolic of him staying true to both his mother’s actions and his own ideals. While Sanji may now have power comparable to his siblings, he still retained his emotions entirely. His siblings, meanwhile, have none to speak of.

By not turning into an emotionless monster, Sanji is still honoring his mother’s sacrifice and final wish for her son. Similarly, Sanji destroying the Stealth Black Raid Suit prior to One Piece episode 1061, Sanji turns this awakened power that was unwillingly forced on him into something all his own.

In doing so, Sanji is able to utilize the circumstances of his birth and existence while also separating himself from his family. Both destroying the Raid Suit and keeping his emotions are symbolic of this, with Sora also wanting Sanji to remain a unique personality amongst his siblings. As a result, the Ifrit Jambe is not only just a fantastic power-up but an important narrative symbol for Sanji’s story.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

