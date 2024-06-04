One Piece reveals the Devil Fruit design of Zoro's first major opponent in the Grand Line

Few of the many Devil Fruits featured in One Piece are as deadly as the Dice-Dice Fruit. This Paramecia-type item turns its users into full-fledged living weapons, as they can transform any part of their body into sharp blades made of insanely tough steel. Notably, the Dice-Dice Fruit was first introduced in One Piece as the signature power of the experienced assassin and martial artist Daz Bonez.

Formerly known as Mr 1, Daz Bonez was the Crocodile’s most powerful subordinate, and therefore the second strongest member of the entire Baroque Works. Daz stands out as the first truly challenging enemy that Roronoa Zoro defeated after entering the Grand Line. Back then in Arabasta, the swordsman needed to evolve his strength in order to finally overcome Daz’s Dice-Dice Fruit.

This Devil Fruit recently returned to the spotlight as it was revealed that the formidable cyborg S-Hawk was equipped with a replica of its powers. Moreover, the highly-anticipated One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 has revealed what the Dice-Dice Fruit looks like, unveiling a gem that cannot go unnoticed in the eyes of fans.

The design of the Dice-Dice Fruit hints at the connection between Zoro’s most iconic opponents in One Piece

The appearance revealed in One Piece Magazine

The powers of the Dice-Dice Fruit have been shown extensively throughout the series, but fans never had the opportunity to see the shape and appearance of this Devil Fruit. At least, not until the latest release of the One Piece Magazine, a publication that reveals supplementary information on specific topics.

The design of this Devil Fruit perfectly reflects its lethal powers. It consists of three blade-like bananas connected to the same green stem. Notably, each banana has a white part that resembles a sword’s sharp edge, and a gleaming azure part that appears very similar to the blunt side of the blade.

As usual, the trademark swirling pattern that all Devil Fruits have is also present. The fact that the Dice-Dice Fruit looks like three blades is an obvious reference to Zoro’s Three Sword Style, and hints at the connection between this item and some of the green-haired swordsman’s most important adversaries in One Piece.

A Devil Fruit for deadly fighters

Daz Bonez in Arabasta (Image via Toei Animation)

Daz used the Dice-Dice Fruit to put pressure on Zoro, indirectly forcing him to evolve his strength to a whole new level. The same Devil Fruit was used to boost the combat effectiveness of S-Hawk, a cyborg based on “Hawk Eyes” Dracule Mihawk, the very man who Zoro seeks to surpass.

In Arabasta, this Paramecia made Daz Bonez an absolute threat. Daz proved himself worthy to be the second strongest member of Baroque Works, as he used his Devil Fruit powers to give Zoro a hard time. Despite landing several hits on Daz, Zoro was unable to damage the latter’s steel-hard body.

Daz struck Zoro with some crippling moves, bringing him to the brink of death, and the green-haired swordsman only turned the tides of the battle as he unleashed his willpower to endure his wounds and understand how to cut steel.

S-Hawk as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After his defeat at Zoro’s hands, Daz was imprisoned in Impel Down. Following the mass breakout triggered by Luffy, he escaped the prison together with Crocodile. Daz never stopped being Crocodile’s right-hand man, as he assisted the former Warlord during the Paramount War, and later traveled with him to the New World.

A perfect replica of Daz’s Dice-Dice Fruit is wielded by S-Hawk, who is commonly considered to be the strongest of all Seraphim. These cyborgs combine the godlike powers of the Lunarian Race, which grant them immense durability, with the signature skills of the former Seven Warlords, as well as the artificial replicas of certain Devil Fruits.

Zoro stops S-Hawk (Image via Shueisha)

S-Hawk’s strength is frightening, as he could cut Amazon Lily’s biggest mountain in half with a single strike. Even Blackbead, one of the Four Emperors, was pushed back by the attack, despite covering himself in Armament Haki to withstand the blow without getting seriously injured.

Despite his fearsome blend of powers, S-Hawk was unable to get the better of Roronoa Zoro, who stopped him repeatedly during the Egghead Arc. In a certain sense, S-Hawk seems to be an amalgam of Zoro’s most iconic enemies. The cyborg was created from Mihawk’s genetic blueprint, empowered with King’s Lunarian powers, and further equipped with Daz Bonez’s Dice-Dice Fruit.

The Dice-Dice Fruit is just deadly (Image via Toei Animation)

The Dice-Dice Fruit enables its users to both perform a variety of deadly techniques and come unscathed from most enemy attacks. Any body part can be turned into a razor-sharp blade and combined with the user’s swordsmanship and martial arts.

Essentially, the entire body becomes an unpredictable weapon. Users can even boost their speed by turning their feet into blades to glide across the ground and gain momentum, as if they were ice-skating.

Another appalling feature of the Dice-Dice Fruit is that the attacking power can be further increased by rotating the blades, making them spin like saws or drills. The power thus generated will shred anything the blades touch, with such sheer force that even the things around the intended target will be destroyed.

However, while the Dice-Dice Fruit grants its users a remarkable defense, the steel-hard body granted by this Paramecia ability can still be damaged by powerful Haki users.

