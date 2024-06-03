One Piece officially reveals Bon Clay's Devil Fruit design

One Piece features a diverse array of powers and abilities, but there’s no doubt that Bon Clay’s Devil Fruit is one of the most treacherous. Specifically known as the Clone-Clone Fruit, this item allows its owners the ability to impersonate anyone they touch with their hand, replicating the target’s voice and physical appearance.

Fans remember the Clone-Clone Fruit as the tricky ability used by Bentham, a character introduced during the Arabasta Arc under the alias of Mr 2 Bon Clay. The upcoming One Piece Magazine Vol. 18 has just revealed the design of the Clone-Clone Fruit that Bon Clay typically employs to deceive his opponents.

The design of Bon Clay’s Clone-Clone Fruit finally revealed in One Piece Magazine Vol. 18

Everything about the Clone-Clone Fruit

The Clone-Clone Fruit, known as Mane-Mane no Mi in the original Japanese spelling, was first introduced in the series alongside its current user, Bentham “Bon Clay.” The upcoming One Piece Magazine, scheduled for release on June 4, 2024, has finally revealed the appearance of this Devil Fruit.

At first glance, Bon Clay’s Devil Fruit resembles a pair of bright orange calabash fruits, each connected to the same pale green stem. The fruit presents the trademark swirling pattern that all Devil Fruits have, as well as several vertical pink stripes.

The Clone-Clone Fruit’s flamboyant look seems to match its user’s quirky personality. However, Bentham is not the only character to have owned this Devil Fruit. A few decades ago, the Clone-Clone Fruit was in the possession of Kurozumi Higurashi, who used it to deceive Kozuki Oden and his father, Sukiyaki.

Bon Clay demonstrating his Devil Fruit powers (Image via Toei Animation)

About 20 years before the current One Piece narration, the Clone-Clone Fruit resurfaced after Higurashi was ruthlessly killed by Kaido. The fruit was eventually eaten by Bentham, although it remains unclear whether he consumed it before or after he joined Crocodile’s Baroque Works.

As it’s well known, Baroque Works male agents were ranked through numbered codenames, with a lower number directly corresponding to a more powerful fighter. Given his codename, Mr 2 “Bon Clay,” he was the third strongest male member of the organization, ranking only below Mr 0 and Mr 1.

In Arabasta, Bentham fought a fierce battle against Sanji but was eventually overpowered by the formidable cook. Moved by the Straw Hat crew’s camaraderie, Bentham later sacrificed himself to help his former enemies escape from the Marines.

One Piece fans came to love Bon Clay’s character for his actions in Impel Down. Once again, the former Baroque Works member put his life on the line to help Luffy in the name of spontaneous friendship.

Bon Clay impersonating Magellan (Image via Toei Animation)

Bentham “Bon Clay” uses the Clone-Clone Fruit’s tricky powers to disorient his foes by transforming himself into a physical double of anyone he has ever touched. He impersonated Nefertari Cobra to manipulate the people of Arabasta and Nami to ensnare Sanji. Bentham also impersonated Magellan to help Luffy and the others escape from Impel Down.

Bentham can instantly return to his own body by touching his face with his left hand. Notably, neither Bentham nor any other user of the Clone-Clone Fruit can transform into a person whose face they have never touched.

The Clone-Clone Fruit replicates a person’s voice and physique but can't copy their objects and behavior, meaning that the success of the deception depends on Bentham’s acting skills. Another limitation of the Clone-Clone Fruit is that it cannot copy a person’s fighting abilities and techniques.

All in all, this Devil Fruit lacks any real offensive power but can be quite useful for deception and infiltration to gain a strategic advantage.

