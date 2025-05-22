Luffy’s dream in One Piece may be inspired by this classic novel

One Piece's story has revolved around numerous characters, who, in turn, are tethered to the story via Luffy. He serves as the main party responsible for the rather ragtag bunch of individuals coming together to form the Straw Hats.

Although the intentions of most of the Straw Hats have been clearly mentioned, with almost all of them being tangible and actually achievable goals, the Straw Hat captain Luffy's goal has remained a mystery.

Albeit mentioned in the story via dialogue, Luffy's dream has remained obscure to the readers.

While Oda might not have revealed the actual specifications behind Luffy's dream, Oda's own known habit of taking inspiration from different old literature, it is possible that Luffy's dream is similar to what the fictional figure Peter Pan achieved.

In the form of Neverland, essentially creating a paradise of freedom.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series and is speculative.

One Piece: Luffy's dream is to create Neverland

Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's dream, or the idea of it, was first mentioned in One Piece chapter 1060, aptly titled "Luffy's Dream." While Luffy's actual dream wasn't revealed to the audience, the Straw Hat's reaction to learning about Luffy's dream raised numerous questions.

Much of the reactions were of astonishment, possibly borne out of the dream's absurdity.

While these very reactions gave rise to the theory stating Luffy's dream to eventually conduct the biggest party the world has ever seen, Ussop's reaction to the same dream dispels any such possibility.

Throwing parties has been a common tradition of the Straw Hats, which is followed after every major arc to symbolize the Straw Hat's progress, as well as a triumph.

Imu, the supreme authority in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given the longstanding tradition, the Straw Hat's connection with various nations, alongside the inevitable outcome of every nation being free from the World Government, it is clear that conducting the world's biggest party isn't completely unachievable.

Unfortunately, Ussop's reaction mentioned this so-called dream as "unrealistic" and "impossible."

Given Ussop's characterization as a logical and rather realist individual, it makes it clear that throwing the world's biggest party isn't actually Luffy's dream.

Much like other shonen protagonists, it is nearly accurate to say that his dream must've originated in his childhood.

An event that can be tracked back to Luffy's meeting with Shanks, which put him on the path to become a pirate simply to embrace the freedom and adventuring aspect of the occupation.

Luffy in his Gear 5 form as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's entire thought process, alongside his powers and its depictions, revolve around the idea of freedom, while the rest of the world is tethered to a leash, limiting its freedom.

Given the presence of already lost civilizations, immortality, alongside mentions of mysterious, obscured, and unreachable islands, it is possible that Luffy's dream is to eventually create an island paradise that allows anyone the ideal form of freedom that Luffy himself envisions.

Coincidentally, such an island has already been established in the form of Neverland, mainly associated with the tales of Peter Pan.

Although both Luffy and Peter Pan might seem like completely disconnected characters, the themes of freedom, alongside whimsy and inherent joy, is a common theme strongly shared between them.

In essence, Luffy's dream must be to create an island paradise, allowing everyone the freedom from every form of concept and restraint, while also simultaneously allowing the thrill of adventures.

This would essentially merge Luffy's fondness of adventure and freedom.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1149 will continue the Holy Knight's assault on Elbaph, possibly revealing more about the mysterious warnings entailing the Straw Hat's entry into the giant's lands.

Given that chapter 1149's alleged spoilers hinted at the possibility of time dilation happening within Elbaph, it is possible that Oda uses such a plot device.

