There's "nothing else like" Gear 5 for animators, and One Piece anime's Vincent Chansard explains why

Monkey D. Luffy's Gear 5 transformation in One Piece has electrified the animation world, with its anime debut surpassing expectations. In an interview with Brago D. Ace, veteran One Piece animator Vincent Chansard declared there's "nothing else like" Gear 5 in animation.

He revealed that the form is a dream project for animators, embodying creator Eiichiro Oda's core themes of imagination and freedom. More than just a power-up, Gear 5 represents the culmination of One Piece's 25+ year journey—capturing the whimsical, boundless spirit that has made the series a global phenomenon.

One Piece as the animator's dream canvas

According to Chansard, Gear 5 Luffy represents "a dream for animators" with unlimited creative potential. In his striking assessment, Chansard emphasized there's "nothing else like" Gear 5 because it uniquely "blurs the lines between Western cartoon and traditional Japanese anime," bringing together different animation traditions and styles.

What makes this transformation so revolutionary is how it deliberately breaks conventional battle manga norms. Oda reportedly created Gear 5 as a direct response to battle manga's tendency to become overly serious as they progress, wanting instead to inject a playful element back into fights.

This approach aligns perfectly with Luffy's character, who has always embodied joyful rebellion against constraints. This form of rubber-hose animation takes inspiration from classic Western cartoons and gives animators complete creative freedom.

Gear 5's elastic and cartoon-like qualities permit endless visual variations to remain "in character," unlike other transformations, which adhere to strict visual standards. This blurring of lines between Western animation techniques and traditional anime aesthetics has created something truly unique in the medium.

A Perfect Expression of the Series' Soul

The positive feedback for Gear 5's animation demonstrates its flawless representation of the One Piece series itself. The audience has warmly received the transformation because its exaggerated colorful style accurately depicts Luffy's unleashed Devil Fruit abilities. The fandom understands that the exaggerated animation style serves its purpose because it visibly presents liberation.

"My dream is to dream about gear 5," said one fan.

"Luffy is like the embodiment of freedom so it makes sense," said another fan.

"Gear 5 gives freedom even to the animators," stated one fan.

The most powerful aspect of One Piece's story is how Gear 5 embodies the series' fundamental theme of freedom. Throughout the series, Luffy demonstrates that freedom means living without being restricted by other people's expectations or limitations.

"My two glorious kings luffy and Vincent expressing their freedom you love to see it," stated another fan.

"Animator likes his job and has freedom through Luffy's powers to push his own abilities and break more boundaries in animation, these put their heart and soul into this work, and it looks great, let him cook, let them all cook," said one fan.

"And that is why its the most genuis transformation of all time," said another fan.

Gear 5 represents his ultimate philosophical expression by making reality conform to his imaginative desires. The form serves a thematic purpose by symbolizing the happiness that true freedom brings while opposing the oppressive world powers that Luffy battles.

Conclusion

As One Piece continues its final saga, Gear 5 stands as perhaps the most perfect visual metaphor for the series's underlying message: Human imagination knows no limits, and creative freedom brings true happiness.

The animators who created it and the fans who experience it find it to be the purest expression of animation. It honors the series that has always inspired its audience to dream boundlessly.

