Viral Lady Sukuna cosplay has Jujutsu Kaisen fans saying "slash me please"

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are known for being passionate about their favorite series, and this is heavily displayed in the cosplay community, which time and time again delivers amazing renditions of iconic characters. This time around, a Reddit user named @RogueMariev made a cosplay of a female version of Ryomen Sukuna, with comments ranging from very positive to "slash me please".
It is also worth pointing out that this lady was part of the Katsucon convention, where a lot of cosplayers made their renditions of some of anime's most iconic and memorable characters.
The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom was no different, of course, and she was one of the star performers with this cosplay of the King of Curses, keeping his essence with a different touch to give him her own twist.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer and the people quoted.
Jujutsu Kaisen fans are amazed by the recent Lady Sukuna cosplay
As mentioned earlier, there is a Reddit user named @RogueMariev who made a female cosplay of Ryomen Sukuna, much to the surprise of the fandom. This photo was taken by a photographer whose Instagram account is @mld.png, who has a track record of taking pictures of people who do anime cosplays.
The most surprising element is how the cosplays manage to keep the essence of the King of Curses in terms of his design and most iconic physical characteristics, such as the marks on his face.
Furthermore, her long hair also provides a distinctive element that separates her from the vast majority of these cosplays.
It is a very faithful rendition of one of author Gege Akutami's most popular characters and does so in a way that is both compelling and quite unique, all things considered.
Reactions online
There are a lot of reasons why Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami hit the jackpot with the character of Sukuna, with one of them being his ruthless nature and the way he contrasts with Yuji Itadori, the protagonist.
Furthermore, the character continues to be a running threat from beginning to end in the manga, to the point that the process to defeat him felt borderline titanic for the good guys, which is always good when it comes to villains.
On the other hand, his role as the strongest is something that allows him to parallel with Satoru Gojo, which leads to a clash that is both memorable and debated to this very day.
However, despite the ups and downs of the series, there is no denying that Sukuna remains one of the most popular elements across the anime landscape.
"Slash me please lol" someone said.
"The face enlightens the whole cosplay! Absolutely peak," another person said.
"Omg I saw you there!! Your sukuna was so good!" someone else said.
It is a wonderful cosplay and one that highlights once again how committed Jujutsu Kaisen fans are regarding their favorite manga and anime. On the other hand, it is also an interesting and peculiar interpretation of the series' most popular villain.
