Shanks and Gaban's flashback in One Piece chapter 1152 might prove an insane Shanks-Imu theory correct

One Piece Chapter 1152 features various groundbreaking revelations, ranging from the truth behind Harald’s death to the method of defeating the God’s Knights. However, one particular moment has dominated fan conversations, and this is related to the red-haired Emperor, Shanks.

One Piece chapter 1152 seemingly confirmed that Shanks possessed the Mark of the Abyss in the past and could be controlled by the ruler of the World Government, Imu. This has added multiple layers of meaning to the pirate’s past actions, hinting at how deep his connections go within the World Government.

Since Shanks is a character who hardly appears in the series but carries an immense presence, he is beloved by fans, most of whom passionately search for clues to uncover his mysterious life. As a result, One Piece chapter 1152 has unsurprisingly generated significant buzz within the community.

One Piece chapter 1152 unveils a shocking revelation through Shanks’ flashback

One Piece chapter 1152 features a flashback that takes the story 14 years into the past when King Harald was killed. At this time, Shanks and Gaban were having a relaxing bath at Gaban’s house, which was in the Sun World near the castle.

While the two unpacked a lot of their history, including Gaban referring to Shanks as the “child of destiny”, one panel stole the spotlight. This was when Shanks was soaking in the water, and his left arm was jutting out. On his arm was a tattoo that seemed very familiar, resembling the Mark of the Abyss that all the God’s Knights possess.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Shanks did have the same mark, but it would remain consistent with his Figarland heritage, where he was raised in Sacred Mary Geoise till the age of one, before being abandoned by his father and adopted by the Roger Pirates.

Imu possessing Gunko as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

As readers know by now, the Abyss is controlled by Imu, although its exact nature remains unknown. The God’s Knights use it to teleport via Magic Circles, and Imu can also transform others into demons through a special power. Most notably, those who bear the Mark of the Abyss are believed to be able to fall under Imu’s control at any time.

This was demonstrated when Imu took over Gunko’s body in Elbaph, despite there being no other obvious links between them. If the Mark of the Abyss is imprinted on certain Celestial Dragons when they are children, it would make sense why Shanks possessed it. At the same time, his most influential actions could also be viewed in a new light.

If Shanks truly could be controlled by Imu, it would explain why he refused to eat the Gomu Gomu no Mi, even though he knew it was special. If he had gained its powers, it would basically mean Imu was manipulating Nika.

At the same time, it also recontextualizes one of One Piece’s most important moments. At the start of the series, Shanks saved Luffy from the Sea King by sacrificing his left arm, an act that had a profound impact on the protagonist. Luffy then inherited Roger’s Straw Hat and resolved to become a pirate.

Though most fans were unsure of why the all-powerful Shanks had lost his arm so easily against a sea creature, they saw it as a heartwarming moment of sacrifice made for the next generation. However, it would be much more consistent if Shanks lost his arm on purpose to sever his ties to Imu.

Since the tattoo was on the same left arm he sacrificed, it may have been a momentary stroke of genius that inspired the captain of the Red Hair Pirates to free himself from Imu’s control, both then and in the future.

Final thoughts

While Oda has not confirmed that Shanks did have the Mark of the Abyss, he appears to have laid the foundation for its future reveal in One Piece chapter 1152. This development could deepen Shanks’ connection to the World Government, adding more weight to his highly anticipated confrontation with his family, and potentially with Imu themselves.

