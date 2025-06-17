One Piece chapter 1152 reveals the true "destined boy" and it's not Luffy

One Piece chapter 1152 spoilers have begun making their rounds on the internet and already have fans buzzing with major revelations. The new installment will notably feature a flashback to 14 years in the past, when Loki discovered his father, Harald, to be stabbed and killed by his own soldiers.

However, this isn’t the most shocking event, as One Piece chapter 1152 reveals that the true “destined boy” is not Luffy, but his close friend Shanks. The spoilers explain that during the same time period when Elbaph had lost its king, Shanks and Gaban were having a casual conversation. Shanks bore the Mark of the Abyss on his arm at that moment.

When Shanks expressed his inability to pursue his wish of creating a pirate crew with Buggy, Gaban stated that it was because he was the “destined boy”. Given Shanks’ popularity and the lack of additional context, there have unsurprisingly been numerous theories within the fandom, many of which reinforce Oda’s mastery of foreshadowing.

The significance of Shanks being revealed as the “destined boy” in One Piece chapter 1152

Shanks has been a highly enigmatic character in One Piece, where his appearances are minimal but always impactful. The Elbaph Arc had already given more insight than ever into the red-haired pirate, sharing how he is Saint Figarland Garling's son and Shamrock's brother.

However, One Piece chapter 1152’s major reveal raises his importance to a whole other level. While it is unclear what exactly makes Shanks the “destined boy”, it may be connected to his time spent in the Roger Pirates. Shanks had notably not gone to Laugh Tale, while Roger, Gaban, Rayleigh, and the rest of the crew found Joy Boy’s treasure.

Soon after returning, Shanks received a mysterious message from Roger, which made him burst into tears. If this were aligned with his destiny, it would explain why Shanks was so emotionally overwhelmed. At the same time, Gaban knowing about Shanks’ title would also make sense.

The One Piece chapter 1152 spoilers further reveal that Shanks was already acquainted with King Harald and wished to meet him again. This may have been linked to his desire to acquire the unnamed Devil Fruit in Elbaph, now assumed to be the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which is truly the Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika.

Unfortunately, a mysterious figure stole the fruit after Harald's death, believed to be connected to the CP9. As fans know, Shanks later obtained the fruit and tried to transport it before Luffy consumed it.

How Shanks may have given up his title as the “destined boy” to Luffy

The most interesting theory to come out of the One Piece chapter 1152 spoilers is that Shanks decided to forfeit his title as the “destined boy” and hand it over to the protagonist. This comes from the fact that he had the Mark of the Abyss on his arm during his meeting with Gaban.

The Abyss is controlled by Imu and is believed to be linked to their demonic powers. Shanks may have deliberately avoided eating the Gomu Gomu no Mi after reclaiming it from CP9, as he feared falling into Imu’s control once he gained Nika’s powers.

However, Shanks could have seen another path forward after Luffy ate the Devil Fruit. When the protagonist was nearly killed by a Sea King, Shanks sacrificed his arm to protect the young boy. This has always been a divisive aspect of his character, since a person as powerful as he should not have lost his arm so easily to a creature of the sea.

In contrast, it would make perfect sense if Shanks had sacrificed his arm willingly to get rid of his Mark of the Abyss. Following this, he may have entrusted being the “destined one” to Luffy, symbolically passing on his Straw Hat to the boy.

Final thoughts

The One Piece chapter 1152 spoilers have shared a lot of valuable information about Shanks, helping to uncover some of his secrets. It explains the destiny he was assigned in the storyline and how he may have passed it down to Luffy.

