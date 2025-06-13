One Piece chapter 1151 hints at Luffy's next major power-up

One Piece chapter 1151 brings the manga to a final juncture, with Elbaph being attacked by the strongest forces of the World Government, including Imu. While Luffy's Devil Fruit abilities and Haki have allowed him to win up to this point, most fans remain skeptical about how he will overcome the obstacle ahead of him.

One Piece chapter 1151 has revealed the answer to how Luffy will stand up against the villains, and this is connected to a significant boost in his sensory abilities.

Amid the rampage caused by the God's Knights in Elbaph, Scopper Gaban had been injured and thrown into the Underworld. To protect the Left Hand of the Pirate King, Chopper jumped after him, saving him from a fatal fall by using Guard Point.

Near the location where Chopper and Gaban landed, Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Hajrudin, Loki, and many other accomplished figures were gathered and engaged in intense discussions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Luffy displays a mysterious power in One Piece chapter 1151

Luffy, Hajrudin, and Loki as seen in One Piece chapter 1151 (Image via Shueisha)

However, Luffy and the others soon sensed the individuals who had fallen from the Sun World. Among them, Luffy was the only one who could accurately assess the condition of the people nearby. The protagonist could instantly recognize that Chopper was one of those who had descended, even detecting the presence of a weakened individual.

At that point, Luffy himself could not understand how he had figured this out. By the end of the chapter, Imu's Haki is felt throughout the Underworld, prompting all the characters to move into action.

Just as Chopper was asking Luffy to protect the victims above ground, the Straw Hat captain agreed, saying that he "got the idea." At first glance, this phrase may seem ordinary, with Luffy expressing his intent to save the giants. However, it is worth noting that "I Get The Idea" is also the title of One Piece chapter 1151, and Oda's titles typically denote the most significant event of each installment.

For instance, chapter 1150 was called "Domi Reversi," referring to Imu's demonic transformation spell. "I Get The Idea" seems exceedingly ordinary in this sequence, but when considering the context of Luffy's mysterious sensory enhancement, it could hold the key to his next power-up.

How Luffy's ability in One Piece chapter 1151 could reveal the true power of the Voice of All Things

Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji as seen in One Piece chapter 1151 (Image via Shueisha)

Most One Piece fans have theorized that the skill Luffy used to sense Chopper was the Voice of All Things. Up till this point, the Voice of All Things has largely remained an enigma, with its only known function being the ability to speak with all sorts of creatures and objects without the need for traditional language or speech.

Luffy displayed this in the past with Zunesha, but he has yet to control it properly. More intriguingly, the Voice of All Things is a scarce skill shown by legendary figures such as Gol D. Roger and Joy Boy, but its revealed abilities have seemed relatively unimpressive so far.

This, however, would be answered if the power of the Voice of All Things were not merely to communicate but to perceive nature itself and attain a deeper level of understanding. By literally listening to the "voice of everything," Luffy could gain insight into every situation well in advance, perhaps even figuring out a solution to impossible problems.

If this were the true power of the Voice of All Things, it would explain why Luffy "got the idea" during Imu's appearance. He may have already sensed what was occurring in the Sun World, leading him to devise a counter.

Additionally, if Luffy can communicate with Imu's demons in One Piece, he could hold the key to overcoming the antagonist's supposedly unsurpassable magical powers. While it has yet to be confirmed whether Luffy has unlocked a new level of the Voice of All Things, its historical connection to the Poneglyphs and Imu makes it the perfect ability to confront the World Government.

Final thoughts

As the stakes reach unprecedented heights, One Piece chapter 1151 has set the stage for Luffy's biggest challenge yet. Forced to confront the full might of the World Government, Oda has begun to hint at the protagonist's next power-up, which is likely a significant boost in his sensory capabilities, whether through the Voice of All Things or some other mysterious force.

