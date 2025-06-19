One Piece's latest flashback has fans fearing they won't "see the Straw Hats until 2026"

The One Piece manga is currently in its most thrilling stage, with Imu having descended upon Elbaph and the Straw Hats preparing to face the World Government’s forces. Chapter 1152, in particular, kicks off a highly awaited flashback in the series, though it leaves many fearful for the screen time received by the main characters.

One Piece chapter 1152 takes the series 109 years into the past, detailing the life of a young King Harald. Given the many mysteries surrounding Harald and the island of Elbaph itself, fans are expecting Oda to shed light on their questions by revealing the story from a century before the present timeline.

At the same time, given One Piece’s love for exposition and the amount of material the creator may choose to unveil, there remains a fear that the Straw Hats may not return until 2026.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

One Piece chapter 1152 finally features Harald’s flashback

King Harald is a crucial figure in Elbaph’s history, but very little has been revealed about him so far. Early parts of the Elbaph Arc displayed how he was known to be a pacifist who made Elbaph into a peace-loving nation and was beloved by all. Unfortunately, it was believed that Harald was ultimately killed by his own son, Loki, for a mysterious Devil Fruit.

However, recent installments made many doubtful of Harald’s true nature, given his apparent connection to the World Government and a prior relationship with Imu. One Piece chapter 1152 finally begins revealing the truth about the enigmatic King Harald and drops multiple bombshells.

Firstly, it explains how Harald was not killed by Loki 14 years ago, but rather stabbed by his own soldiers. The chapter also ends by taking the series 109 years into the past, where a young King Harald was rampaging through the human kingdom.

This suggests that the next few chapters will likely explore the creation of Harald’s legacy in One Piece, answering key questions of whether he truly is the saint everyone believes him to be, as well as the mysteries surrounding his death.

Fans react to the latest One Piece flashback

Imu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Many fans have understandably been ecstatic about getting to know Harald better, as his role in the story seems directly connected to Imu and the God’s Knights’ attack on Elbaph. They are looking forward to enjoying what Oda does best - world-building and tragic character flashbacks.

"As if the flashbacks are the most emotional and heart tugging parts of one piece we’re gonna be left crying after this sh*t and wanting imu dead I 100% guarantee," said a netizen.

"I'm curious who the main antagonist of Harald's flashback will be. We know he'll eventually connect to the knights. I wonder if a young Garling would fit the bill after coming on to the scene years later. This would give Oda a way to showcase Prime Garling's power," wrote a fan.

At the same time, there are also mixed reactions concerning the amount of content to cover about Harald’s life and the extended history of the giants. This may remove the Straw Hats from the narrative for a considerable period, with fans potentially not seeing them again until next year.

"Just realized that flashback is set over 100 years ago. Not about to see the strawhats until 2026 💔💔," wrote a fan.

"When it’s march 2026 and a chapter is starting with Yamato making ramen in wano while the whole chapter going into detail of Harold’s second wife," commented an X user.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Chapter 1152 has received both excited and anxious receptions, as fans are finally learning more about King Harald, even though the focus of the narrative shifts from the Straw Hats.

Flashbacks in One Piece vary over a large range, with Kaido’s past being covered within merely a few panels while Oden’s history was explored over 12 chapters that spanned nearly 4 months.

Harald’s flashback seems geared to be part of the latter category, given how his past is not merely an individual tale but intertwined with major world events and the development of his nation itself.

Hence, considering the chapter releases and Oda’s regularly scheduled breaks, fans can fully expect Harald’s flashback to last at least two to three months. While some may be disappointed as this would delay Luffy’s battle against Imu, it would also provide the necessary build-up, offering critical context about Harald’s life and elevating the stakes of the upcoming conflict.

