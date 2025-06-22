One Piece chapter 1152: Gaban reveals the key to defeating the God’s Knights as two major flashbacks hint at Shanks' and Harald's pasts

One Piece chapter 1152, titled An Awful Day, is one of the most exciting chapters in recent history, fueling fan discussions through several major revelations. The installment continues the chaotic series of events in Elbaph, while also featuring two flashbacks revolving around crucial figures such as Harald, Shanks, Gaban, and Loki.

In the previous chapter, the God’s Knights continued their rampage on the island of Elbaph, as Imu led their forces to kill Jarul and gain control over the Giants. Luffy and the rest of the main characters in the Underworld discovered the situation happening above ground from Chopper and Gaban, and they decided to finally appear on the battlefield.

One Piece chapter 1152 reveals Conqueror’s Haki’s importance while delving into Elbaph’s bloody history

The situation in the Underworld

One Piece chapter 1152 kicks off in the Underworld, where the Giants and the Straw Hats prepare to head to the Sun World to protect their loved ones. Initially, Gerd was left to take care of Loki while Chopper decided to stay back and look after Gaban.

Right before leaving, however, Gaban revealed how Conqueror’s Haki was the way to overcome the God’s Knights’ immortality, after which Luffy thanked him and resolved to save Colon. Upon hearing this, Loki asked Hajrudin to free him and take him along, having faced the knights before.

Hajrudin instantly rejected his proposal. Meanwhile, Gaban expressed that there was another person in the Straw Hats who could use Conqueror’s Haki. Though Sanji comedically misunderstood it to be himself, Gaban ignored him and turned to Zoro.

Luffy, Loki, and Hajrudin as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

Zoro seemed unsure of possessing the power, but Luffy shared how Haki had been oozing from him. Gaban scolded the swordsman for not taming the ability despite being the subordinate of an Emperor, while Sanji continued persistently asking about his potential.

Unfortunately, the chef was ignored again as Loki and Hajrudin’s argument began heating up. Loki passionately asked his brother to include him in the battle, but Hajrudin refused. In the midst of this, Luffy intervened, asking Loki to join his crew.

While this would have allowed the Giant to be set free, Zoro and Sanji immediately argued against it, saying he wouldn’t fit in the ship and would consume most of the food supplies. Loki himself also said no, refusing to become an underling. While Hajrudin turned down the proposal since Loki was a criminal, Gaban also made his case for Loki.

The old man revealed how he was present near the castle during Harald’s death and felt a strange emanation of Haki, even investigating the incident later with Shanks. Wishing to know more, Luffy and Hajrudin stayed behind. Hard-pressed to finally explain his side of the story, Loki started recounting the events of the awful day.

Shanks and Gaban’s flashback 14 years ago

The first flashback in One Piece chapter 1152 took the series 14 years to the past. Loki and Jarul had gone to Aurust Castle after being summoned by Harald, with the prince expressing his discontent with his father for selling out to the World Government that had killed Rocks.

While Jarul responded by explaining how he had grown too old, Loki began shouting at him for his passiveness, claiming it to be a reason why the Giants became so peaceful. Right before entering Harald's room, Loki and Jarul were stopped by a soldier, who asked them to wait before he consulted with the king.

Loki impatiently kicked him and broke through the door but saw a shocking scene. Harald had been stabbed by his own soldiers, while his appearance was notably like a demon’s. The scene shifted to Shanks and Gaban, who were having a bath in Gaban’s house.

Shanks and Buggy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

They had a friendly conversation, where Shanks expressed how much his life had changed compared to his previous wish of being a carefree pirate with Buggy. Gaban responded by calling him a child of destiny but moved on from the topic.

They began reminiscing on their shared history, recounting their trip to Little Garden. Right then, Ripley showed up, asking if the water was hot enough and offering refreshments. She asked Shanks if he had any stories about Gaban, and right when the red-haired pirate began revealing juicy details, Gaban threatened him to stop.

Following this, Shanks and Gaban began speaking about Harald. Gaban told Shanks of how the king was seen as a god in Elbaph, while Shanks revealed how they had met in the Holy Land before but couldn’t speak freely. Their conversation ended with Shanks saying how he wished to talk to Harald again before it was too late.

Back at the castle where Harald was killed, an unusual source of Haki emanated, causing chaos among the soldiers. Jarul’s head was stabbed by a sword and a mysterious figure stole a forbidden Devil Fruit passed down within Elbaph.

Young King Harald from 109 years in the past

Harald as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1152 ends with the narrator taking the series to its second flashback, 109 years before the present timeline. They began describing the power structure at that time, where the scariest thing on the sea was the Giant Warrior Pirates.

Any ship from the land of the Giants evoked immense fear, and a primary reason for Elbaph’s terrifying reputation was King Harald. That very king then appeared, raiding a castle and voicing his wish to see its princess.

With an intimidating appearance and two large horns, he caused widespread devastation, stamping through another giant and destroying buildings with the excuse that his leg slipped. The young king had begun his reign at the age of 45, which was just 15 in human years.

As Harald wholeheartedly laughed and asked the innocent bystanders who their god was, the narrator ended One Piece chapter 1152 by calling him “scum”.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1152 is one of the most important chapters in the series, beginning the path towards revealing many key mysteries surrounding Elbaph. With several details being covered such as the power to defeat the God’s Knights, the truth about Harald’s death, and two separate flashbacks, there is a lot to unpack and look forward to in the coming installments.

