One Piece x Dodgers collaboration has fans convinced "no one is doing it like Luffy"

The One Piece anime has headed into the Dodgers territory with an exciting new collaboration. For ONE PIECE Night on July 3 at Dodger Stadium, Eiichiro Oda himself shared an illustration of Luffy, wearing a Dodgers uniform and throwing a Gum‑Gum powered pitch.

It has been an incredible fan experience: the first 40,000 ticket holders received branded straw hats, paired with Luffy promo cards and other gifts.

Fans have been quick to respond, as social media is now filled with reactions, with many declaring that "no one is doing it like Luffy." For fans of both anime and baseball, this blending of universes have struck all the right chords.

How fans reacted to the One Piece x Dodgers collaboration, explored

Fans received the One Piece x Dodgers crossover with both excitement and pride. Social media quickly filled with positive comments expressing how intense the crossover looked, and how it captured the high-energy feel that connects anime and baseball.

Most shared thoughts on Luffy's first appearance in Dodgers attire, particularly having liked how his cap was set—worn sideways—giving him a cool and confident appearance.

Among the fans, however, there was also a consensus that it was Luffy's presence which stood out, and that could not be mirrored by others. Fans appreciated how the character effortlessly infused his signature swagger into the stadium atmosphere, and they strongly believed that no other character would be able to match his own special style.

"No one is doing it like Luffy man," a fan mentioned.

"Brief but intense," someone expressed.

"Bro looks too dope with the hat sideways, a fan said.

"I get chills everytime i see new one piece animation," another fan mentioned.

Fans have dubbed this colloaboration as an unmistakable win for the fandom. This is a collective moment, coming together in celebration of anime and the victory of sport.

Some of the supporters have further noted the unity among fandoms acknowledging the event as proof of their power in visibility. They have shared how their sense of belonging and their pride has been reinforced by the success of the One Piece x Dodgers collaboration.

ONE PIECE Night drives ticket prices up 226%

Luffy as seen in Collaboration official animation (Image via Toei Animation/Dodgers)

Fans have pushed ticket prices for the Dodgers' ONE PIECE Night to unexpected levels. TickPick reports that the "get-in" price for the July 3 game was $163, up from an entry price of $46 before the announcement in May. Fans were willing to pay 254% more than the entry price before the announcement!

The demand was so great that this anime night was 79% more expensive than the LA Dodgers Fourth of July matchup against the Houston Astros, which averaged at $91. This is a spike that shows how powerful the loyal fanbase is; it added to the spectacle of an MLB game and turned it into one of the hottest tickets this summer.

Final thoughts

One Piece x Dodgers has clearly resonated with fans with an anime spectacle and baseball experience. Eiichiro Oda’s illustration of Luffy in a Dodgers uniform throwing a Gum-Gum pitch have sparked huge excitement, with social media overflowing with praise for his cool look and confident vibe.

Fans all seem to agree that it was Luffy's signature likeness that propelled this crossover to the next level of uniqueness. Many are simply satisfied that, and on the whole, this was a victory, with the fandom solidarity of One Piece leading a worldwide crossover beyond sporting culture.

