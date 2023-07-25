Every One Piece reference in other anime: A complete list

One Piece references can be frequently spotted in other anime series. From subtle allusions to full-blown parodies, creators of different anime have expressed their admiration for Eiichiro Oda's grand adventure of pirates in various imaginative ways.
The most commonly observed One Piece references include characters donning straw hats, employing Gear Second techniques, consuming Devil Fruits, engaging in sword fights, and making direct mentions of specific events or characters from the series. Some anime even devote entire episodes to parodying One Piece, showcasing the series' immense popularity and influence.
The abundance of One Piece references in other anime serves as a testament to its enduring legacy and ongoing inspiration for countless animators.
From Simpsons to Inuyashiki: Here are all the One Piece references made in other anime and TV series
1) Homer cosplaying as Zoro in The Simpson's special opening
In the iconic Simpsons episode titled E-I-E-I-(Annoyed Grunt), Homer dons the costume of Roronoa Zoro, a highly skilled swordsman known for wielding three swords. In a delightful homage as a One Piece reference, Homer sports an outfit resembling Zoro's attire, complete with three plastic swords.
The episode further pays tribute to anime by featuring Marge dressed as Rangiku Matsumoto from Bleach, and Bart dressed as Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto.
2) Sonic comic book cover referencing One Piece pirate hat
In February 2017, Sonic the Hedgehog comic book issue #93 showcased a captivating cover with a delightful One Piece reference. The illustration portrays Sonic donning a straw hat reminiscent of the headwear often worn by pirates in the beloved One Piece anime.
This skillfully crafted artwork was brought to life by talented artist Adam Bryce Thomas, who happens to be an admirer of both Sonic and One Piece.
3) Gintoki in Gintama eating a Devil Fruit
The anime series Gintama includes a recurring joke centered around Gintoki consuming a Devil Fruit - mystical fruits that bestow unique abilities upon the eater in One Piece. This running gag originated in a specific episode where Gintoki discusses Devil Fruits with Kagura, making it a clear One Piece reference.
During their conversation, Kagura inquires if Gintoki has ever consumed one of these fruits, to which he replies in the affirmative, but adds that he is unsure about the powers it granted him. The ensuing comedic moments showcase various unpredictable effects like Gintoki's hair turning wavy.
4) Karma from Assassination Classroom playing a One Piece game on his DS
In the first episode of Assassination Classroom's second season, we see Karma Akabane, a student in Class E of Kunugigaoka Junior High School, indulging in a One Piece game on his Nintendo DS.
This cleverly reminds us that Karma is an ardent fan of the One Piece manga series, making it a clear One Piece reference within the episode.
5) The One Piece theme song is a ringtone in Dragon Ball Super
In the Dragon Ball Super movie "Fukkatsu no F," an interesting One Piece reference can be found: Krillin's ringtone is none other than the iconic One Piece theme song, We Are!
This subtle reference holds a deeper meaning—it highlights the shared Japanese voice actor, Mayumi Tanaka, between Krillin and Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of One Piece. By having Krillin's ringtone as We Are!, it playfully acknowledges the immense popularity of One Piece in Japan while also paying tribute to the longstanding collaboration between these two beloved franchises.
6) The Inuyashiki anime mentioning the One Piece manga
In the anime Inuyashiki, Hiro Shishigami, one of the characters, discusses his admiration for the popular manga series, One Piece, with his friend, Shion Watanabe. Hiro expresses his deep love for the manga and particularly admires the character Zoro.
This One Piece reference serves as a nod to its widespread popularity in Japan and also highlights that Hiroaki Samura, the author of Inuyashiki himself shares a fondness for One Piece.
7) One of the characters wearing the infamous strawhat in an episode of Binbougami Ga
In Episode 9 of the anime series, Binbougami Ga, the character Momiji dons a straw hat reminiscent of Monkey D. Luffy's iconic headwear from One Piece. This One Piece reference serves to highlight Momiji's enthusiasm as a fan of the series.
8) Umaru-Chan holding a Chopper plushie in Himouto! Umaru-chan
In the anime series Himouto! Umaru-chan, there are multiple instances where the character Umaru Doma is shown with a Chopper plushie, making it an adorable One Piece reference.
This tribute pays homage to the popular anime One Piece, where Chopper, a lovable reindeer-human hybrid, is part of the Straw Hat Pirates. By portraying Umaru holding a Chopper plushie, the anime subtly reveals her enthusiastic admiration for the anime.
9) Someone dressed up as Luffy in the background in Inuyashiki
In the anime series Inuyashiki, Episode 2 features a captivating One Piece reference scene in the background, where a person is spotted dressed as Monkey D. Luffy, the beloved protagonist from One Piece. Sporting a straw hat, red shorts, and sandals, this individual mirrors Luffy's iconic pose by tucking their arm into a sling.
10) Robin dressing up as Luffy and showing off his 'One Piece ship' in Teen Titans Go!
In the episode titled Robin's Big Race in Teen Titans Go!, Robin decides to transform into Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist from the well-known anime series One Piece.
During this transformation, he proudly showcases his "One Piece" reference ship, a creatively decorated cardboard box designed to resemble the Thousand Sunny— Luffy and his crewmates' legendary vessel in One Piece.
11) A Character dressed up as Zoro in Tower of God
In the Tower of God webtoon, there exists a character named Full Black, making a One Piece reference. He adopts the appearance of Roronoa Zoro, a renowned character from the popular anime series One Piece.
Full Black, being a Ranker celebrated for his exceptional swordsmanship, pays homage to Zoro's iconic attire. This choice serves as a nod to the immense popularity of One Piece in South Korea, where Tower of God takes place.
12) Hinata mentioning One Piece in the Haikyuu! manga
In the Haikyuu! manga, a significant scene unfolds when Shoyo Hinata expresses his fondness for the One Piece manga, making a One Piece reference. He shares his admiration for the character Zoro. This pivotal moment occurs in Chapter 373 of the manga when Hinata engages in a conversation with his roommate, Pedro, regarding their preferred anime and manga choices.
During their discussion, Hinata enthusiastically reveals his love for One Piece, prompting Pedro to inquire about his favorite character. Without hesitation, Hinata names Zoro as his ultimate favorite due to the invaluable traits of strength and unwavering determination embodied by this particular character.
13) In the anime Anohana, one of the characters mentions how they need to wake up early tomorrow for One Piece
In the anime Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Menma mentions her plan to wake up early for watching One Piece the next morning, making a subtle One Piece reference. This subtle reference indicates that despite her untimely death, Menma's childlike spirit remains intact.
14) In the last page of Naruto, Kishimoto drew the One Piece logo on the Hokage Wall
In the final page of the Naruto manga, Kishimoto surprised fans by drawing the iconic One Piece logo on the Hokage Wall, making a One Piece reference.
This subtle nod reveals Kishimoto's admiration for One Piece as a fan and showcases his appreciation for the series. Alongside other beloved anime and manga logos like Dragon Ball and Bleach, this artistic inclusion demonstrates Kishimoto's respect for fellow creators' works.
Final thoughts
One Piece has left an indelible mark on anime culture through its immense popularity and iconic characters. Its influence can be seen in the way that other anime series pay homage to it through references, parodies, and Easter eggs as a sign of respect for Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.