7 anime characters who outshine the protagonist

For an anime to make a mark on the audience, it needs an excellent plot, a representable protagonist, equally well-developed supporting characters, and a captivating background score.

Sometimes, these supporting characters are too good to be a part of the supporting cast and rival the main protagonist in terms of likability and popularity. They create a much more significant impact on the audience with their charisma and skillfulness.

In this list, you will see anime characters that stole the show.

7 anime characters like Levi and Kakashi who stole the show from the protagonist

7) Gojo Satoru (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo Satoru is the strongest character in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series. He outdid any other character in the series with ease. His character design and looks make him even more popular among fans.

The Jujutsu Sorcerer has special abilities called Limitless and Infinity. When someone attempts to hit Gojo, the person or object instead hits the infinity between himself and them. This ability also slows things down and surrounding movements. Gojo's ability has created a buzz among fans.

6) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most skilled ninjas in the Naruto anime series. He was a genius who became a jonin-level ninja at 12. He even joined the Anbu Black Ops at 13, a feat only achieved by himself and Itachi Uchiha.

His Sharingan enhanced his abilities and made him one of the strongest characters in the series. However, he lost his Sharingan in the Fourth Great Ninja World War. However, that didn't make it less significant, as he had genius-like abilities even without the Sharingan.

5) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta has had one of the best character developments in anime. Since turning into an anti-hero from a villain in Dragon Ball Z, his popularity among fans has increased significantly. He has undoubtedly surpassed Goku in character development in the series.

After recent events in anime and manga, Vegeta's popularity has spiked up. Vegeta has taken over Goku as the most popular character in the anime series, even in the popularity polls.

4) Rengoku Kyojuro (Demon Slayer: Mugen Train)

The Flame Hashira earned everyone's love and respect in the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. His ability to use his sword and special Flame Breathing was ferocious. Rengoku's character created such a significant impact in the 2-hour film that many characters are unable to make in any 50-episode series.

His abilities with the sword were ferocious, and he was a loving and caring person otherwise. He outshone the protagonist, Kamado Tanjiro, and any other character in the movie.

3) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki is the tritagonist of the My Hero Academia manga and anime series. Shoto originally had a cold, aloof personality, which is popular among fans. He is undoubtedly the strongest amongst his class 1-A mates, with only Midoriya and Bakugo who could put up a match against him.

Shoto Todoroki has achieved significant developments both character-wise and strength-wise throughout the series. Shoto outshines the protagonist when it comes to character development and popularity.

2) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

The Attack on Titan series has one of the best supporting cast members. The supporting characters have their own stories covered (although briefly), which makes us love the characters. However, the character who owned the series was Levi Ackerman.

When it comes to using 3D maneuver gear and killing the Titans, not many can rival the skills of Levi. Levi is rightly considered Humanity's strongest soldier.

1) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

The Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has achieved the status of a legendary anime. The show features Edward Elric as the protagonist. But the Flame Alchemist manages to outshine the Fullmetal Alchemist.

Roy's determination towards his ultimate goal and the will to avenge his friend and comrade, Maes Hughes, make him even more dangerous. His encounters with Lust and Envy are some of the highlights of the series.

