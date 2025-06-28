One Piece chapter 1154: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1154 is scheduled for release on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official Manga Plus Website. While fans were expecting the manga to continue its weekly release schedule in early July, Oda has decided to take a surprise break week.

The latest chapter continued the flashback surrounding Harald, detailing his rampage as a young and brutish giant. It then explored Harald's relationships with his lover, Ida, and his wife, Estrid, while highlighting his development as a benevolent ruler. Finally, the chapter also covers the birth of Loki and explains why the young boy came to be known as the Accursed Prince.

While there are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1154, fans are expecting it to continue the flashback in Elbaph, following the conquests of Loki and delving into Harald's twisted relationship with the World Government.

One Piece chapter 1154 details explored: Release date, time, and where to read

One Piece chapter 1154 will officially release at 12 am JST on Monday, July 14, 2025. Most international readers, on the other hand, will gain access to the chapter on July 13, 2025, while a select few, such as Japanese fans, will see the issue go live on Monday morning.

The exact release date and time of One Piece chapter 1153 in different time zones are as follows:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 11 AM British Summer Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 4 PM Central European Summer Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, July 13, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, July 14, 2025 12 AM Australia Central Time Monday, July 14, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read One Piece chapter 1154?

Fans have three major options to read the One Piece chapter 1154 after it is released. It can be accessed through Viz's official website and Shueisha's Manga Plus platform, although only the most recent installments are available for free.

The One Piece manga is also available on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, but it requires a monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1153 recap

One Piece chapter 1153, titled The Birth of Loki, follows Harald's past and the tragic life of Loki. It begins by showcasing a young King Harald, who is both arrogant and overconfident due to his physical superiority.

During Harald's adventures, he saw a Giant named Ida being used as a circus act by humans. Enraged, he destroyed their town and saved her. Shockingly, Ida slapped Harald and reprimanded him for believing he was superior to others simply because he was born larger.

Moved by her words, Harald strove to effect change and began to see the value in forging relationships with other cultures. He also fell in love with Ida and convinced her to return to Elbaph with him. Eighty-one years ago, Harald and Ida's son, Hajrudin, was born, much to the king's jubilation.

Though Harald wished to marry Ida, the council of elders rejected his request since she wasn't a pure-blooded Elbaph Giant. Instead, they arranged Harald's marriage with Estrid, a woman with noble blood. Estrid believed in omens and prophecies and started making changes around the palace to ensure fortune was on Harald's side.

Even after their union, Harald continued pursuing his vision for a new Elbaph, reaching out to the Fish-Men and spreading the navigation techniques of the Giants across other countries. Sixty-three years before the present timeline, when Harald was at sea, Loki was born.

Unfortunately, right after the baby's birth, his mother, Estrid, was horrified by his demonic appearance and threw him into the Underworld, considering her child to be dead. However, Loki survived the fall and climbed back up the Treasure Tree, Adam.

The chapter ended with Estrid collapsing due to her ill health, after which she continued to deliriously command her guards to kill Loki, prophesying that Harald would be slain by his son one day. Meanwhile, Harald struggled to confront the World Government's interference in self-governing nations.

Ida asked Hajrudin whether he wished to see Loki, but the young Giant refused to accept his brother since they didn't share the same mother. Finally, the narrator stated that every misfortune that struck Elbaph from then on would be due to Loki's Curse.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1154 (speculative)?

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1154 will likely continue the flashback, shifting the focus to the early life of Loki, a child abandoned by his mother. Fans can expect to see Loki's growth in strength and the reasons why he is considered one of the most formidable Giants.

Apart from this, the chapter may showcase Harald's internal struggles as he deals with the World Government. It may depict his efforts to promote his country while attempting to face the authoritative ruling body, though ultimately falling victim to Imu's schemes.

