This Holy Knight in One Piece might soon arrive at Elbaph, and his Devil Fruit reveal will be insane

The One Piece faction is speculating hard about Holy Knight Figarland Garling's probable arrival on Elbaph Island. At the same time, a novel theory suggests that the character's Devil Fruit powers could be more than anybody ever thought. Just as the Straw Hats sail through the land of the giants, some visual cues of their recent chapters connote that Garling might have acquired the mythical Fenrir fruit.
A Devil fruit that can transform the whole story's result of the Norse mythology-based arc, and likewise link characters together who were not seemingly related before.
Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
One Piece's lunar connection and mythological framework
The theory pivots around Garling's signature moon-shaped hair, which many fans considered to be just a part of the character design. But it might be that this visual indicates Oda's indirect message of Garling's powers being lunar-based.
When we deeply contemplate Saturn's demise and substitution by Imu, specifically referencing the moons of Saturn, Fenrir stands out as particularly significant.
In Norse mythology, Fenrir is the wolf that plays a pivotal role in Ragnarok, the twilight of the gods. This apocalyptic scenario mirrors One Piece's current trajectory.
The Elbaph arc, which has a Norse mythology motif and the presence of the World Tree Yggdrasil, serves as an ideal background for these mythological forces to appear.
The Hati and Skoll theory
The most captivating part of this is the offspring of Fenrir the wolf, Hati and Skoll, who are after the moon and sun, respectively. This hypothesis holds that Shanks symbolizes Hati, and Blackbeard represents the moon that is being chased.
Meanwhile, his twin brother Shamrock embodies Skoll, who is pursuing Luffy, who represents the sun.
This division symbolizes the permanent antagonism of the forces in the One Piece series, and the continuous conflict between freedom and management. The sword connections further strengthen this theory.
Shanks wields Gryphon, while Shamrock allegedly possesses Cerberus, both creatures traditionally fathered by Typhon in Greek mythology. This suggests Garling's weapon might be named Typhon, creating a cohesive mythological family tree that spans multiple cultural traditions.
Potential impact on Elbaph
If Garling possesses the Inu Inu no Mi, Model: Fenrir, his abilities could include invisibility and a "mark of death"—a curse inflicted through biting that ensures eventual demise. This power could prove crucial in the Elbaph arc, potentially targeting key figures like Loki and setting up dramatic consequences for the final saga.
Final thoughts
The implications of Garling's arrival at Elbaph extend far beyond individual confrontations. His mythical wolf powers could trigger the very Ragnarok that Elbaph seems destined to witness, fundamentally changing the One Piece world's power structure.
As the Holy Knights prepare to make their move, Figarland Garling may prove that sometimes the most dangerous predators are those who hunt in the shadows, waiting for the perfect moment to strike and reshape destiny itself.
