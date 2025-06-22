One Piece: What is the Mark of the Abyss? Shanks' famed mark, explained

One Piece has kept fans hooked for decades with a vast number of mysteries. The most recent one, Mark of the Abyss, could forever change how we see Shanks. It's not just a tattoo; it's a contract with the highest powers of the World Government, which has implications that reach all the way back to the beginning of Luffy's adventure.
The Mark of the Abyss is a magical seal only granted by Imu that gives the recipient the ability to use the pentagram-powered transportation system called the Abyss -the same portals that the Five Elders and God's Knights use to traverse great distances in an instant.
Shanks and the mark's significance in One Piece
The most shocking aspect of the Mark of the Abyss theory centers on Red-Haired Shanks. Chapter 1152 spoilers reveal that Shanks possessed an Abyss/World Government mark when he met Gaban fourteen years ago – a year before stealing the Nika Fruit. This suggests a previously unknown connection between one of the series' most beloved characters and the World Government's inner circle.
The mark's exclusivity is crucial; only Imu can grant it, and bearers can travel through the Abyss while being subject to Imu's summons. This divine authorization system indicates that anyone bearing the mark operates under Imu's direct influence, potentially as an unwilling agent of the World Government's supreme ruler.
Also read: One Piece episode 1134: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
The true sacrifice behind the lost arm
The theory surrounding Shanks' sacrificed arm takes on new meaning with the Mark of the Abyss revelation. Rather than simply losing his arm to save young Luffy from a Sea King, Shanks may have deliberately allowed the creature to sever his marked limb. The other point to note is that Shanks wasn’t just saving Luffy – he was also freeing himself from the World Government.
That’s a new reading of one of One Piece’s most heartbreaking moments. After losing his arm, Shanks had no ties to the World Government or Imu. The mark never reappeared on him. The gesture symbolized a physical and spiritual severing of ties with the show’s main villains, turning his defining moment from just a noble act into an intentional act of escape from supernatural oppression.
Also read: One Piece's greatest mystery might just be a type of Devil Fruit Awakenings
Broader implications
The Mark of the Abyss adds complexity to One Piece's political landscape. Whether or not such marks were shared by legendary pirates like Shanks means that the influence of the World Government reaches further than government waters.
If so, what other characters in the story are linked to the Abyss network? This can add further questions to the complex relationship between pirates and the World Government.
Also read: One Piece episode 1133 review: Toei Animation crafts a masterpiece of political drama and parental devotion
Final thoughts
The Mark of the Abyss is one of One Piece's biggest reveals as of late, and one that alters our view of the connections between characters and the past. Shanks' mark to the mysterious markings means his sacrifice was no heroism, but an intentional break from the bonds of supernatural slavery.
As the series moves toward its conclusion, the depth of the World Government's influence is evident in this reveal. The Mark of the Abyss is a device and a symbol of unseen chains on characters that otherwise feel free. This makes Shanks' freedom that much more significant as Luffy moves toward his.
Also read
- One-Piece episode 1133: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
- One-Piece episode 1132 review: From Ginny's tragic return to Bonney's fate, Toei delivers devastating emotional impact
- One Piece episode 1131 review: From tranquility to tragedy Toei Animation delivers masterful direction