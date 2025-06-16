One Piece episode 1134: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1134 has been delayed due to a scheduled recap episode. Originally expected for June 22, 2025, the anime will instead air Dr. Chopper's Adventure Checkup -Good Friends at a Crossroad, which will recap events from the Egghead Arc while fans await more of Kuma's backstory.

One Piece episode 1134 will now premiere on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST, continuing the emotional journey of Kuma's past and his sacrifices as a father. The episode promises to delve deeper into the complex relationship between Kuma, Dr. Vegapunk, and the World Government's sinister plans for the Pacifista program.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime and manga.

One Piece episode 1134 release date and time

The Japanese networks will broadcast One Piece episode 1134 on Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. International fans will experience different release times for the episode because of regional time zones. The upcoming One Piece episode 1134 will air in different regions across these specific time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, June 29, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15 am, Sunday, June 29, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15 pm, Sunday, June 29, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15 pm, Sunday, June 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45 pm, Sunday, June 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15 pm, Sunday, June 29, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15 pm, Sunday, June 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45 pm, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Where to watch One Piece episode 1134?

After the Japanese premiere of the episode, fans worldwide can watch it through Crunchyroll or Netflix. Fans can watch the newest episode either through Netflix which streams the Egghead Arc as it releases in Japan or on Crunchyroll.

However, it remains unclear if Netflix will continue streaming the latest and greatest entries of the series past the conclusion of the Egghead Arc at the time of this article's writing.

One Piece episode 1133 recap

In One Piece episode 1133, Kuma revolted against tyrant king Bekori, dethroning him and becoming Sorbet Kingdom's new ruler. When Bekori returned with World Government aid, Kuma defeated him again, but he became a wanted criminal with a rising bounty. Desperate to cure Bonney's disease, Kuma traveled extensively seeking treatment before encountering the Revolutionary Army.

Dragon suggested Dr. Vegapunk, who confirmed Bonney's condition was curable but expensive. Vegapunk offered free treatment in exchange for Kuma's stem cells to create Pacifista clones. While Vegapunk intended the clones for civilian protection, St. Saturn harbored sinister plans for the program.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1134 (speculative)

Kuma as seen in One Piece episode 1133 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1134 introduces the start of Kuma's transformation into a Pacifista. The episode will likely explore the emotional weight of sacrificing his humanity to save Bonney's life, showing the initial stages of the cyborg conversion process.

Viewers may witness St. Saturn's sinister intentions contrasting with Dr. Vegapunk's noble goals, revealing the World Government's manipulation of Kuma's paternal love. The episode might show Bonney's treatment and recovery, creating tragic irony as she improves while her father becomes less human. These past events will likely connect to current Egghead Arc developments.

