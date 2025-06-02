The secret to Imu's immortality was revealed in One Piece chapter 1150 (& nobody noticed)

One Piece chapter 1150 delivers a major twist, unveiling the dark truth behind Imu’s immortality. Long shrouded in mystery, Imu's eternal life is now linked to a chilling theory: they forced a previous Ope Ope no Mi user— transformed into a demon— to perform the eternal youth surgery.

The revelation uncovers Imu's profound evil nature and transforms our understanding of the World Government's dark history. The story demonstrates that Devil Fruit abilities can transform into instruments of absolute control when corrupted and weaponized alongside Imu’s god-like power, which marks a crucial point in exploring the series' themes of power and morality.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The demonic transformation theory in One Piece chapter 1150

One Piece chapter 1150 suggests Imu’s immortality stems not from a willing Ope Ope no Mi user, but from a corrupted surgeon turned demonic servant. This theory explains the Five Elders’ monstrous forms and regenerative powers, hinting they, too, were transformed and bound by Imu’s will.

Imu’s ability to revoke their immortality, as seen with Saturn’s death, reveals a master-servant dynamic rather than a one-time surgical gift. The surgeon’s coerced transformation adds a dark layer to Imu’s power, revealing immortality as a tool of domination rather than legacy— deepening the series’ themes of freedom, control, and the perversion of natural order.

The Ope Ope no Mi connection

The Ope Ope no Mi’s eternal life surgery was thought to cost the user’s life, but a new theory suggests Imu bypassed this by corrupting the surgeon into a demonic, immortal servant. This twisted transformation allowed Imu to retain the fruit’s powers without losing its user.

It explains Imu’s centuries-long life and the Five Elders’ monstrous forms and regeneration— signs they, too, are corrupted extensions of Imu’s will. Rather than independent immortals, they may be bound servants sustained by the same dark process, reinforcing the idea that Imu's power is rooted in supernatural coercion rather than sacrifice or strength.

Evidence from recent chapters

One Piece chapter 1150 highlights the stark contrast between Imu and Nika, symbolizing control versus freedom. While Nika’s powers liberate, Imu’s immortality appears rooted in the corruption and enslavement of others— likely through a transformed Ope Ope no Mi user.

This theory explains why the Five Elders’ immortality and monstrous powers stem from Imu, not from independent origins.

Rather than undergoing the eternal youth surgery long ago, Imu may continuously harness the fruit’s powers through a bound, demonic surgeon. This centralization of supernatural longevity under Imu reinforces their role as the embodiment of oppression, deepening the thematic divide driving One Piece’s final conflict.

Implications for the final saga

Ope Ope no Mi (Image via Toei Animation)

If true, this theory redefines One Piece’s final conflict. Luffy wouldn’t just battle an immortal tyrant, but someone who has twisted life and death to maintain control. Defeating Imu could free not only the world but also the souls bound to their will—especially the corrupted Ope Ope no Mi surgeon.

This adds emotional depth and raises the stakes, framing Imu as a force that has perverted natural order. The Void Century’s true tragedy may lie in the systematic corruption of powerful Devil Fruit users, making the World Government’s obsession with these fruits a centuries-long campaign to consolidate and distort power.

Conclusion

Ope Ope no Mi (Image via Toei Animation)

The theory that Imu's immortality comes from enslaving a corrupted Ope Ope no Mi user offers more than lore— it reinforces One Piece’s core themes of freedom versus oppression. One Piece chapter 1150’s revelations suggest Imu’s power is rooted not in strength, but in the twisted manipulation of others.

This sets the stage for a final conflict that goes beyond political rebellion, framing Luffy’s fight as a battle to restore natural order. Defeating Imu could not only liberate the world, but also free the tormented souls bound to their will, adding emotional depth and moral urgency to the series’ climactic struggle.

