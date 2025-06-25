Latest Imu Sama merch has One Piece fans obsessed and rightfully so

The One Piece product vending machine, which is always innovative and surprises the fans, has the last output that no one could possibly have expected.

The plushie of the most unexplainable character of the series that has been released in Japan has taken the social media platforms by storm with excitement, memes, and thanksgivings for what many are calling a masterstroke of merchandising.

The fact that this specific character, Imu, was introduced only shortly in the manga is even more interesting and proves again that the captivating journey of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece continues on every conceivable medium.

The mysterious Imu from One Piece gets the plushie treatment

On June 20, 2025, Japanese One Piece fans received a shocking hit on the market with the official launch of an Imu plushie in a Glitter Eyes merchandise series. The plushie, which was available at Mugiwara Stores and online retailers, marks a very rare occurrence— creating an official merchandise for a character that is usually just seen in silhouette.

Imu, the mysterious ruler on top of the World Government, remained one of the most unreliable series' antagonists. The plushie has not only an element of a large size that represents Imu's imposing character, but also an engaging detail that fans have been blown away by, a little arm holding Luffy's wanted poster.

This witty reference in the manga to the dark turn of events when Imu is looking at Luffy's bounty and considering his life, turns the plushie from just cute merch to a narrative tribute. Fans commend the design as both reckless and extremely thoughtful, giving the spirit of a chilling story moment in plush form. The release highlights One Piece’s unique ability to blend mystery with playful creativity.

Fan Reactions

The community was thrilled and so shocked by the release of a plushie character, Imu, which was based on the mysterious character. Fans have stated that having the courage to create official merchandise for a largely unseen figure represents a series' unique bond with the audience.

"Only one piece could have merch for the SILHOUETTE of a character," said one fan.

"this is what the community needs," said another fan.

"LOL WHEN DID THIS DROP!!" exclaimed one fan.

The integration of Luffy’s wanted poster detail was welcome, in particular, which added a collector's value to that item. Many others were also glad about the plushie's large size, which mirrors Imu’s frightening figure.

"The final villain of One Piece btw," stated one fan.

"There is no villain in anime history got this much motion from just being a silhouette," stated one fan.

"It’s so wild yet funny how they turned One Piece’s version of Satan into an adorable plushie," said another fan.

All over social media, fans manifested their strong desire to buy it immediately, thus showcasing how the series is still innovating and captivating through its novel merchandising.

Conclusion

This Imu plushie sums up what One Piece merchandise has to offer— even the most enigmatic elements of the story can be taken and transformed into the things that fans can have. The positive fan feedback stands as proof that, in the case of One Piece, even a silhouette might become a much-loved collectible.

While the fans are exercisedly expecting additional revealing on the real character nature of Imu in the manga, this plush serves as a tangible reminder of the character that has a shadow overhead all of the One Piece universe. It is therefore evident why this mysterious figure has become the subject of fascination for an unlimited number of people in the world.

