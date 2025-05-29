One Piece may have already revealed why Imu is right to fear the Will of D.

The One Piece universe operates around the central conflict between freedom and oppression, while the enigmatic Will of D remains one of its core mysterious components. New revelations from the manga clarify the importance of the ancient bloodline, which surpasses prior knowledge.

Ad

The new hypothesis that the D clan possesses natural immunity to Imu's control abilities could change our complete understanding of the series' ultimate conclusion. This natural immunity to the World Government's supreme authority figure transforms the Will of D from a symbolic representation of rebellion into a literal biological weapon against tyranny.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The D. clan: Humanity’s natural resistance to tyranny in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This theory builds upon the consistent pattern revealed throughout the series, where individuals with the initial D exhibit a unique immunity to authoritarian control and mental manipulation. The D. clan demonstrates remarkable psychological resilience, as shown by Monkey D. Luffy's immunity to Boa Hancock's love power and Portgas D. Ace's unyielding spirit during his execution.

This resistance transcends mere stubbornness and strong will; it reflects an inherent characteristic that manifests subconsciously, even when individuals are unaware of their special traits. Imu's reference to the D. clan as "empty husks" gains profound meaning when viewed through this lens.

Ad

Also read: Sorry Usopp, but Chopper is the One Piece character who'll level up in the Elbaph Arc

Rather than being an insult, this description may represent a clinical observation of their unique neurological makeup. If Imu's power depends on some form of mental manipulation or psychic control—whether through Devil Fruit abilities, advanced technology, or supernatural means—this could explain their need for total dominance.

Minds that are naturally resistant to such influence, like those of the D. clan, might seem "empty" or unreachable. From Imu’s perspective, these individuals would appear like hollow vessels, immune to the control that works effortlessly on others. The Skypeia arc serves as a powerful example of this dynamic during Luffy's battle with Enel who declared himself God.

Ad

Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel appeared unstoppable due to his power of Observation Haki and lethal lightning abilities, but Luffy's rubber body rendered his electrical attacks ineffective. This established a crucial narrative pattern in One Piece: even the most godlike antagonists have natural enemies whose very existence undermines their fundamental power source.

Ad

Imu, as the series' ultimate authority figure, would logically follow this same pattern. The implications extend beyond individual resistance to suggest a collective destiny for the D. clan. If multiple D. carriers are indeed required to defeat Imu, it would explain why the World Government has systematically hunted them throughout history while simultaneously failing to completely eradicate the bloodline.

Also read: Elbaph arc reveals One Piece's strongest Observation Haki user so far

Ad

The survivors, scattered across the world and largely unaware of their true significance, represent dormant cells of resistance that could activate when united. This distributed approach ensures that no single purge could completely eliminate the threat.

What makes this theory particularly compelling is how it reframes the entire conflict of One Piece. The series has always portrayed the struggle between the World Government and pirates as ideological, but this suggests a deeper, almost evolutionary dimension.

Ad

Also read: One Piece Episode 1130 review: Masterful direction brings God Valley's dark history to life

The D. clan symbolizes humanity's natural adaptation to tyrannical control, serving as a biological safeguard against absolute power that manifests over generations. Their unconscious resistance to authority is not learned behavior but genetic programming intended to preserve human freedom.

Conclusion

The revelation that the Will of D. serves as humanity's immune system against ultimate tyranny elevates One Piece's central conflict from political revolution to existential necessity. If this theory proves correct, Luffy and his fellow D. carriers aren't just fighting for adventure or treasure—they're fulfilling their biological destiny as guardians of human autonomy.

Ad

This shifts the final confrontation with Imu from a battle between opposing forces to the ultimate test of whether freedom can prevail over absolute control. The empty husks that Imu fears may indeed become humanity's salvation, their very emptiness acting as the void into which tyranny falls.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More