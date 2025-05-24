One Piece fans need to stop arguing about World's Strongest Swordman when the answer is right there

As a One Piece fan for years, I find myself drawn to the persistent argument regarding whether Dracule Mihawk should retain the World's Strongest Swordsman title. Many fans nowadays debate that St. Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro and St. Figarland Garling surpass Hawk Eyes when it comes to swordfighting abilities.

I recognize the arguments presented by these theories but feel they show a basic misconception about what Oda intends when he titles Mihawk as the World's Strongest Swordsman. The title of World's Strongest Swordsman isn't determined by physical strength or political status but by exceptional swordsmanship skill where Mihawk stands unrivaled in the One Piece universe.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Swordsmanship vs. power: Understanding Mihawk’s title in One Piece

Mihawk (Image via Toei Animation)

The fundamental problem with these arguments is their assumption that total fighting ability equals skill in swordsmanship. Oda's choice of Mihawk as the World's Strongest Swordsman wasn't meant to predict the outcome of any specific fight. The narrative purposefully showcased Mihawk's exceptional control over the sword as both his weapon and his discipline in combat.

Characters such as Nusjuro and Garling possess immense power but they don't identify chiefly as swordsmen. Nusjuro holds an important position among the Five Elders. His position as a World Government authority figure shapes his identity while his Yokai devil fruit abilities granted by Imu add to his power. He possesses the legendary Shodai Kitetsu and exceeds Mihawk's raw combat power.

However, his strength comes from multiple sources: the foundation of his power includes political influence, abilities from a devil fruit, and two hundred years of established authority. In combat situations he taps into supernatural abilities, which go beyond traditional swordfighting expertise. The same principle applies to Garling Figarland.

Garling Figarland earned his reputation through leadership as Supreme Commander of the God's Knights while participating in the God Valley Incident with famous figures such as Roger and Rocks. Garling Figarland derives his power from his Celestial Dragon lineage and his role as Supreme Commander, which now includes Elder status and new Yokai abilities.

Garling Figarland (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite his sword-carrying skills, Garling Figarland's identity as a ruler and World Government enforcer takes precedence over his identity as a swordsman. The misunderstanding stems from fans who associate sword use with swordsmanship while One Piece clearly separates these ideas.

Zoro lives as a swordsman who dedicates his life to perfecting the three-sword style while working toward becoming better than Mihawk. Mihawk dedicates his life to achieving flawless swordsmanship, which leads him to live in solitude while searching for challenging adversaries to test his sword skills. The danger presented by these Elders remains intact against our protagonists.

These Elders present our protagonists with a completely unique form of opposition. The final clash between Zoro and Nusjuro during the last war represents not just a battle of swordsmanship skill but a confrontation between traditional sword fighting techniques and incredible supernatural abilities.

Through his training with the blade, Zoro must demonstrate that his dedicated mastery can defeat all forms of strength tainted by corruption. Mihawk's title stands out because it accurately describes his singular skill set. He lacks the title of strongest fighter but also doesn't hold the most political power or greatest fear among others.

His unparalleled swordsmanship earns him recognition in a story that values personal mastery and pursuit of individual goals. The presence of characters like Rayleigh and the Elders reveals a fundamental difference in discussions as we compare basic strength with advanced technique.

Conclusion

St. Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro (Image via Toei Animation)

To appreciate how One Piece handles power scaling and its deeper themes requires an understanding of this distinction. The title of Mihawk represents the ultimate achievement in swordsmanship through dedicated practice rather than unbeatable combat ability.

Mihawk maintains his title until Zoro or another true swordsman exceeds his level of pure swordsmanship. The title of World's Strongest Swordsman goes to the person who demonstrates supreme proficiency and commitment to swordsmanship rather than mere physical strength.

