The Blackbeard Pirates' next move in One Piece may be liberating Pluton from Wano

New developments in the One Piece world reveal Pluton as a major threat, still hidden within Wano as an Ancient Weapon. Kaido’s defeat led to the opening of Wano’s borders, exposing its concealed secrets to external threats. Recent hints suggest that Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) is preparing an assault on Wano to seize Pluton.

Leaked intel via Caribou creates an ideal opportunity for the Blackbeard Pirates, who thrive in turmoil, to claim powerful assets. With the Revolutionary Army distracted by a food crisis and the Marines reeling from the Egghead Island incident, Blackbeard may strike soon, aiming to tip the global balance of power by acquiring one of the world's most destructive forces.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Blackbeard's imminent move on Wano: Caribou's leak and the strategic role of his crew

Caribou's knowledge of Pluton's existence within Wano represents a critical intelligence leak. As a character known for his willingness to sell valuable information, his interaction with the Blackbeard Pirates creates a direct path for this knowledge to reach Teach. This connection could serve as the catalyst for what may be Blackbeard's most ambitious power play yet.

The Blackbeard Pirates' roster seems strategically designed for a Wano operation. Avalo Pizarro's Devil Fruit abilities make him uniquely suited to control large structures, potentially including Onigashima or mechanisms protecting Pluton. Theories suggesting Pizarro's past connection to the Beast Pirates as a former "Jack" would add personal motivation to his return.

Shiryu's naming convention parallels that of Wano natives like Raizo and Kanjuro, suggesting possible origins within the country. Such a connection would provide valuable cultural knowledge during an invasion and set the stage for a narratively compelling confrontation with Roronoa Zoro.

Blackbeard’s multifront strategy in One Piece: Pluton, Seraphim, and the emerging threat in Elbaph

Jesus Burgess serves as the crew's helmsman, positioning him as the logical operator for Pluton once seized. The Gura Gura no Mi (Tremor-Tremor Fruit), now wielded by Blackbeard, could be used to break through Wano's natural defenses or gain entry to Pluton's sealed room.

Laffitte's diplomatic abilities indicate his participation in political strategizing through possible negotiations with the World Government. Captured individuals such as Garp could serve as leverage to obtain official recognition or safe passage.

Catarina Devon's shapeshifting abilities create opportunities for infiltration and deception, particularly valuable when dealing with the Seraphim weapons recently deployed at Egghead Island.

Blackbeard's stated interest in Boa Hancock's Devil Fruit power gains further significance when considering that a Seraphim possesses identical abilities—suggesting a larger strategy surrounding these artificial weapons. Concurrent with the Wano operation, evidence points to Blackbeard's personal interest in Elbaph, home of the giants.

The presence of Sanjuan Wolf, a giant himself, provides a natural connection to this realm. More significantly, rumors of a powerful Devil Fruit possessed by Loki of Elbaph—potentially a natural counter to Luffy's abilities—present a tempting target for Teach, who has historically obtained powers by defeating their previous owners.

Conclusion

Obtaining Pluton would fundamentally shift the power structure across the New World. The Thousand Sunny's design came from Pluton's blueprints which could make it a counter-weapon but the Ancient Weapon's destructive power would render Blackbeard unstoppable.

As One Piece approaches its final chapters, the stage is set for a unique showdown where the World Government faces direct opposition from Blackbeard, while the Revolutionary Army acts alongside him to decide the world's destiny.

