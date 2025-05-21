Origins of One Piece's most mysterious race may be revealed in the Elbaph Arc

In One Piece, the discovery of a 3,000-year-old laboratory hidden in Elbaph’s Adam Tree may be the series’ most pivotal revelation. Predating the Void Century by 2,000 years, this ancient structure suggests ties to the original civilization. Elbaph, called the "First World" in the Harley Text and Mural of Worlds, deepens its significance.

The presence of a memory-wiped Vegapunk clone hints at a narrative shift. As Oda uncovers these layers, the lab may unlock secrets that redefine the history of One Piece, offering a link to a forgotten era before recorded history ever began.

Ancient Buccaneer science and the origins of gigantification in One Piece

One of the most compelling aspects of the laboratory is its unusual scale. The staircase appears too large for normal humans like Franky but too small for giants like Ripley. This peculiar sizing would, however, be perfect for someone of Bartholomew Kuma's stature—a Buccaneer.

Buccaneers are described as having the blood of giants, and Vegapunk previously alluded to a "special characteristic" they possess when discussing how Kuma saved Bonney. This connection suggests the laboratory could have been built by Buccaneers, placing this mysterious race at the center of ancient scientific advancement.

The laboratory shows signs of botanical research, with overgrown plant life and unusual fungi covering much of the structure. This botanical focus might explain one of the World Government's most enduring scientific pursuits: gigantification.

For centuries, the World Government has attempted to artificially create giants, employing scientists from Vegapunk to Caesar Clown, yet they've consistently failed. If the Buccaneers had already perfected or were researching gigantification 3,000 years ago, this could explain why the World Government is so desperate to rediscover this lost science.

Clues to the First World in One Piece: Gigantification, Ancient Giants, and Blackbeard’s mysterious lineage

The branches growing from what appears to be an ancient root structure resemble the horns of Ancient Giants like Oars. This visual parallel may hint at a connection between the laboratory's research and the origins of the Ancient Giant race. Additionally, there's a curious similarity between Blackbeard's three-skull jolly roger and the emblem worn by Oars and Little Oars Jr.

This could suggest that Blackbeard possesses a special lineage associated with the ancient enemies of the Giants—perhaps even related to the research conducted in this laboratory. Chopper's Rumble Balls, which allow him to access his gigantic Monster Point form, bear a striking resemblance to Caesar's "Candy" drug from Punk Hazard.

Both substances are connected to gigantification and induce rage states where the user loses consciousness. This pattern extends to Big Mom, whose candy obsession and periodic rages mirror these effects. Could these modern substances be imperfect recreations of compounds first developed in the Elbaph laboratory 3,000 years ago?

With a confirmed age of 3,000 years, this laboratory predates other ancient structures like the Palace of Alubarna (4,000 years) and the Tree of Omniscience in Ohara (5,000 years). It existed long before the Ancient Kingdom of the Void Century (900 years ago), likely serving as the scientific foundation upon which that legendary civilization built its advanced technology.

The laboratory could represent the missing link between the First World and the technological marvels of the Ancient Kingdom that threatened the World Government.

Conclusion

Elbaph’s ancient laboratory serves as a crucial nexus in One Piece, potentially linking major mysteries—from the origins of the Buccaneers and Ancient Giants to the science of gigantification and Blackbeard’s lineage. As a memory-wiped Vegapunk clone explores this ancient site, truths may emerge.

This forgotten facility could expose secrets the World Government has hidden for centuries. With the Straw Hats now in Elbaph, the lab may be more than a historical relic—it might hold the key to the world’s true nature and the foundation upon which the saga’s deepest lore is built.

