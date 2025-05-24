A callback to Thriller Bark in One Piece chapter 1149 teases Gunko's future

Recent One Piece developments have stunned fans as Oda ties long-running story threads together. Gunko’s rebellion against Imu in the Elbaph arc mirrors Cindry’s defiance of Hogback and Moria in Thriller Bark, highlighting a recurring theme of resistance against control. This thematic callback suggests Oda is intentionally exploring ideas of free will and manipulation across arcs.

Ad

Oda adds deeper layers to the series by connecting these storylines, suggesting that the endgame holds more profound meaning. The recurring parallels reveal a pattern that may reshape our understanding of the forces governing the One Piece universe and its final conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Gunko and the echoes of Cindry in One Piece's Elbaph arc

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The parallel becomes most intriguing through its exploration of the dynamics between control and rebellion. During the Thriller Bark arc, Hogback transformed Cindry into his zombie under the control of Moria's shadow abilities. Despite being under supernatural control, her human instincts occasionally broke through, leading to defiant acts that helped the Straw Hats prevail.

Though Moria maintained control over her for most of the arc, Cindry's occasional bursts of independent actions were essential for resolving the arc. Similarly, Gunko's situation mirrors this dynamic almost perfectly. Under Imu's control, she appears to be another pawn in the World Government's machinations.

Ad

Also read: The Blackbeard Pirates' next move in One Piece may be liberating Pluton from Wano

Yet, like Cindry before her, Gunko has shown glimpses of independent thought and rebellion against her controller's will. The fact that she "gained a bit of free will" before being "taken back controlled" echoes Cindry's struggle almost exactly, suggesting that Oda is deliberately drawing these connections. The Elbaph setting adds another layer of significance to this parallel.

Ad

Brook's presence in both arcs creates a direct character link between the two storylines. Having witnessed Cindry's rebellion firsthand during Thriller Bark, Brook may now be in a position to potentially recognize similar patterns in Gunko's behavior. This positioning could make him a key figure in understanding how to break whatever control mechanism Imu has established.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The thematic implications go beyond individual character arcs. Both Thriller Bark and Elbaph deal with questions of death, resurrection, and what defines humanity. Cindry was a corpse animated by supernatural means, yet her moments of rebellion proved her humanity endured.

Gunko's situation, while different in its specific mechanics, raises similar questions about agency and the nature of control. If Imu's power operates on principles akin to Moria's shadow manipulation, then the solution to freeing Gunko might follow a similar path. This parallel suggests that the Elbaph arc may conclude with a similar revelation about the nature of control and freedom.

Ad

Also read: Origins of One Piece's most mysterious race may be revealed in the Elbaph Arc

Just as Thriller Bark revealed the limitations of Moria's power when faced with genuine human will, Gunko's story might expose weaknesses in Imu's seemingly absolute authority. The fact that she's already shown signs of breaking free, even temporarily, indicates that total control over humans will remain impossible, even for someone as powerful as Imu.

The brilliance of Oda's storytelling lies in how it rewards long-time readers while advancing the current narrative. Fans who remember Cindry's struggle will immediately recognize the patterns, creating a sense of continuity and anticipation.

Ad

Also read: The Giants' connection to Sun God Nika teases a hidden theme in One Piece

Meanwhile, the parallel suggests that lessons from Thriller Bark might prove relevant to current challenges, making Brook's experience and the Straw Hats' previous victories more than just past achievements.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

As One Piece approaches its final saga, these deliberate callbacks demonstrate Oda's masterful long-term planning. The Cindry-Gunko parallel isn't just a nostalgic reference—it may serve as a crucial key to understanding Imu's power and could offer a roadmap for the ultimate confrontation.

Just as Cindry's rebellion contributed to Moria's downfall, Gunko's growing independence might mark the beginning of Imu's vulnerability. This makes the parallel one of the most significant thematic connections in the entire series.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More