Sorry Usopp, but Chopper is the One Piece character who'll level up in the Elbaph Arc

The majority of One Piece enthusiasts admire the fighting abilities of the Straw Hat crew's powerful members, yet Tony Tony Chopper stands at the cusp of a groundbreaking revelation that promises to redefine our understanding of Haki and medical healing within the series.

Oda's latest narrative choices in the Elbaph Arc indicate that Chopper might soon achieve a breakthrough, blending his medical knowledge with the ancient principles of Ryou, which could lead to him obtaining a Devil Fruit power.

The crew's doctor has naturally progressed towards merging healing arts with sophisticated Haki techniques, driven by his lifelong mission to heal those deemed "incurable" and to advance medical science.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Chopper’s path to spiritual healing: The fusion of Ryou and medicine in One Piece

The link between Ryou and healing appears more plausible than it first seems. The Japanese term "Ryou" translates to "flowing sakura blossoms" and signifies an advanced method of Armament Haki that enables users to extend their spiritual energy beyond their bodies.

This flowing energy concept used in combat shows strong similarities with traditional healing methods, where spiritual energy is directed to encourage healing and wellness across different cultures. Chopper shows his relentless dedication to medical knowledge by risking physical harm while running through thorn bushes to understand these principles.

Chopper stands apart from the Straw Hats through his selfless dedication to healing others regardless of personal consequences. The animation of sakura blossoms moving through the scene deepens the association between Ryou's flowing power and the gentle yet vital aspects of medical care.

This potential discovery occurs at a critical point that holds special significance in the overall plot development of One Piece. The crew's journey into the deeper areas of the New World against tougher enemies means that a doctor with the ability to merge advanced Haki techniques and medical care would deliver a significant advantage.

Tony Tony Chopper (Image via Toei Animation)

Envision Chopper utilizing Ryou to speed up recovery processes while simultaneously diagnosing and treating injuries and purifying bodily toxins through controlled spiritual energy to restore damaged tissues. The new development has the potential to trigger Chopper's Devil Fruit awakening. The Hito Hito no Mi has always been about transformation and achieving one's full potential as a being.

If Chopper learns to channel Ryou through his medical practice, it could represent the "pure" awakening referenced in the analysis—a state in which his healing abilities transcend physical medicine and enter the realm of spiritual restoration. The implications extend beyond just Chopper's personal growth.

His potential mastery of healing-focused Ryou could play a crucial role in future conflicts, particularly as the crew approaches the series' climax. The ability to heal allies mid-battle, cure previously incurable conditions, or even counter the effects of certain Devil Fruit abilities through advanced Haki application would make Chopper an invaluable strategic asset.

Conclusion

Tony Tony Chopper (Image via Toei Animation)

Oda's decision to position Chopper as a potential bridge between the physical and spiritual aspects of healing represents a masterstroke of character development. The story's progression maintains Chopper's authentic character while advancing him into new realms by merging his medical proficiency with the mystical aspects of Haki.

As Chopper transitions into a master healer-warrior, he could secure his spot as an essential member of the Pirate King's crew, which demonstrates One Piece's broader definition of true strength.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More