One Piece fans should not hope for Elbaph giving them another Straw Hat Nakama

As One Piece neared the Elbaph arc, fans eagerly speculated on new crewmates, with Prince Loki often at the forefront. His immense strength and ties to giants like Dorry and Brogy make him an exciting prospect. However, Oda’s narrative patterns suggest otherwise.

Loki’s story points toward leadership, not piracy—his role is to safeguard and rule Elbaph, not sail the seas. While he’ll be a vital ally in the coming conflicts, especially the final war, his destiny lies on his homeland’s throne. Oda crafts characters with purpose, and Loki’s is to lead giants, not join the Straw Hats as their next Nakama.

Why Loki is destined to rule Elbaph and not join the Straw Hats

Loki’s immense implied power—comparable to Emperors, Admirals, or even legends like Rayleigh—places him far above the current Straw Hat crew. Oda has carefully preserved a hierarchy where Luffy remains the strongest, with crewmates growing alongside him, not overshadowing him. Adding Loki, potentially stronger than Luffy, would disrupt this balance and undermine narrative tension.

His strength and presence suit a larger role: a future pillar of the world’s power structure and a vital force in the final war. Loki’s destiny isn’t as a subordinate Nakama but as a sovereign figure shaping the world from Elbaph, not the deck of the Sunny.

Loki’s story is deeply rooted in Elbaph, with his arc likely centered on resolving conflict with his father and the giants’ cultural struggles. As heir apparent, his journey is one of embracing leadership, not abandoning it for piracy. Unlike the Straw Hats, who chase freedom and personal dreams, Loki’s role is to protect and guide Elbaph into a new era.

His growth shows that he’s learning to take responsibility instead of avoiding it. The Elbaph arc calls for him to become its future king and help maintain balance in the world. Joining the Straw Hats would take him away from his true destiny and the legacy of his homeland.

Elbaph’s king and a crucial ally in the One Piece's final war

Loki’s leadership arc is complemented by Hajrudin, the Giant Warrior Pirate captain loyal to Luffy. While Hajrudin embodies the adventurous giant spirit fit for the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, Loki symbolizes Elbaph’s core—its heritage, responsibility, and future.

Their dynamic presents Loki as king and Hajrudin as an important military presence or diplomat, while still supporting Elbaph's independence, but at the same time ensuring a strong connection to Luffy.

This role fits One Piece's theme of independence—Loki won’t join the Straw Hats but will lead his people. Hajrudin will act as the link between Elbaph and the Straw Hat alliance in the coming major conflict.

Loki will still play a key role without flying the Straw Hat flag. His power and influence, built up in the Elbaph arc, will make him an important ally in Luffy’s fight against the World Government. His story will end with him accepting his role as king and keeping Elbaph strong and free.

While the allure of adding a Yonko-level giant to the crew is exciting, One Piece thrives on fulfilling character destinies that serve the larger world tapestry. Loki’s destiny is etched in the ancient stones of Elbaph, not on the deck of a pirate ship.

Final thoughts

The Elbaph arc promises epic lore and battles, but making Prince Loki a Straw Hat disrupts the crew’s balance. His immense strength and royal role point to leadership, not piracy. Loki's arc is about protecting and ruling Elbaph, likely with Hajrudin as his right hand, securing their nation's future.

While he’ll be a crucial ally in the final war, his destiny lies in kingship, not life on the Thousand Sunny. Oda crafts roles with purpose, and Loki’s is clear. Fans should expect a powerful alliance, not a new crewmate—this Nakama spot awaits a dreamer of the sea, not its throne.

