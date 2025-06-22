One Piece lost a perfect chance to prove Zoro right, and it has to do with Tashigi

There are some incredible character arcs in One Piece, but few have been so criminally underdeveloped as Shimotsuki Kuina's. The death of Kuina made Zoro the world's greatest swordsman, but Oda missed a great chance to examine the effects of gender norms, rivalry, and the true meaning of "strength" by killing her.

One Piece would have had a much deeper grasp of gender roles, competition, and what strength truly is if he had kept Kuina alive and let her grow up with Zoro. It would have also completely altered the Straw Hats.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The alternate path: Kuina's survival story in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Trending

What could Kuina’s life look like if she survived the accident that killed her? Instead of dying on the stairs, imagine Kuina fleeing to become a pirate, refining her swordplay across the Grand Line as Zoro became a bounty hunter.

Her reunion with Zoro could have produced one of the best rivalries in the series, with Kuina being stronger than her childhood friend for most of their encounters.

He would have been driven by more than his love of swords. Kuina’s tale can perfectly deal with the gender issues she’s the embodiment of. That being said, she wasn’t “good enough” in swordsmanship according to her father, and trying to prove otherwise would have struck a chord with many in the real world.

Also read: One Piece's newest power system isn't magic (& it isn't new Haki either)

A ten-year-old girl wasn’t making excuses, she was navigating something many girls her age still struggle with today. Her father’s “sensible” advice, though well-meaning, may have cut down on her self-esteem at a critical period in development.

Transcending physical limitations through willpower

Expand Tweet

As for the “biological” excuse that some fans raise, differences between men and women in power and strength do exist. In a world where Nami can control the weather, where Brook can come back from the dead, and where willpower manifests as real strength in Haki, it’s strange to see the crew’s strength dictated by biology.

There’s a story to be told there. Kuina's potential for Conqueror's Haki, given her ambitious dreams, could have been the perfect counter-narrative to purely physical limitations. A living Kuina could have demonstrated that determination and skill can transcend biological constraints.

Also read: One Piece may have already revealed why Imu is right to fear the Will of D.

Revolutionizing the Straw Hat dynamic

Expand Tweet

Two masters of swordplay on the Thousand Sunny would have changed the crew’s combat dynamic entirely. The constant friendly sparring between Zoro and Kuina would have pushed them both to the next level, their different experiences in life producing different fighting styles.

Kuina’s time spent in various pirate crews would have produced insights on leadership and teamwork that Zoro didn’t have, giving him a balance of perspectives. Post-arc fights between them would have become a highlight for fans, showcasing different techniques and outlooks.

Also read: Viral crossover fanart of "final form Nami" leaves One Piece fans floored

Relationships would have been just as interesting. Kuina would have been able to tease Sanji and watch Zoro jump at the thought of losing her, adding layers of comedy and development. Most importantly, it would have created a strong female character who earns her place without being handed it, giving One Piece a shot at redeeming the series’ criticism of its female fighters.

In the end, though, it would have only made Zoro’s character arc stronger instead of weaker. His wanting to beat Mihawk wouldn’t have changed, but the idea of Kuina putting herself through this to be better than him would have added depth to their relationship. The added depth would make a great parallel to their childhood. The story could have proven that dreams are worth chasing.

Also read: I don't think Gunko is Brook's daughter, but One Piece fans aren't far off either

Final thoughts

Roronoa Zoro and Shimotsuki Kuina (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece decided to kill Kuina early on in order to give Zoro the pain and fuel he needed to pursue his dream. However, this left a door shut on what could have been one of the most powerful and emotional relationships in manga history.

Kuina wouldn’t have weakened Zoro’s resolve— it would have given both of them the chance to prove that true strength doesn’t come from tragedy, but from never letting go of those you love, and showing that dreams are worth pursuing even if they’re seemingly unattainable.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More