I don't think Gunko is Brook's daughter, but One Piece fans aren't far off either

Eiichiro Oda crafts One Piece as an intricate storytelling masterpiece by subtly embedding clues within unrelated story arcs, which lead to unexpected revelations. The unanswered question about Gunko's parentage stands as one of the carefully sown secrets fans have debated since she first appeared.

While many immediately assumed Brook was her father due to their initial interactions and his connection to the Rumbar Pirates, a closer examination of the evidence suggests a far more compelling alternative.

The theory that Gunko is actually the daughter of Calico Yorki, Brook's former captain, not only makes narrative sense but also explains several puzzling details that have been overlooked by the broader fanbase.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Trending

More than coincidental similarities in One Piece

Expand Tweet

The most striking piece of evidence supporting this theory lies in the visual parallels between Gunko and Yorki. Both characters share remarkably similar hairstyles that go beyond mere coincidence in Oda's meticulous character design philosophy.

Yorki's distinctive hair pattern and Gunko's own unique styling create a visual connection that becomes increasingly apparent when comparing panels side by side. In One Piece, Oda rarely creates accidental similarities, especially when it comes to character designs that might suggest familial relationships.

Also read: Weakness to Holy Knights' regeneration in One Piece may be as simple as its opposite

Furthermore, Gunko's heterochromia becomes particularly significant when viewed through this lens. The condition, characterized by different colored eyes, serves as more than just a unique character trait.

If Gunko is indeed Calico Yorki's daughter, her heterochromia transforms into a brilliant reference to calico cats, which are known for their distinctive multi-colored patterns. Oda consistently showcases his attention to thematic details by designing character names and traits that reveal deeper symbolic meanings.

Behavioral clues and emotional responses in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the most telling evidence comes from Gunko's own behavior upon regaining her memories. When her past returns to her, she notably addresses Brook simply as "Brook" rather than using any familial terms like "father" or "papa." This distinction becomes crucial when considering how One Piece typically handles emotional family reunions.

Characters in the series tend to immediately acknowledge family relationships once revealed, making Gunko's formal address of Brook particularly noteworthy. The emotional dynamics between Gunko and Brook also suggest a relationship built on respect and shared history rather than direct familial bonds.

Also read: One Piece fans need to stop arguing about World's Strongest Swordman when the answer is right there

Their interactions carry the weight of connection to the Rumbar Pirates without the intimate familiarity expected between father and daughter who have been reunited after a long separation. This theory also enriches the overall narrative of the Rumbar Pirates and their lasting impact on the One Piece world.

Rather than simply being Brook's personal story of loss and reunion, Gunko's connection to Yorki expands the scope to encompass the entire crew's legacy. Their legacy lives on through subsequent generations who continue to embody the Rumbar Pirates' ideals and aspirations after their tragic demise.

Conclusion

Yorki (Image via Toei Animation)

Brook's character development would gain depth from this revelation because it reveals that he has formed familial bonds with descendants of his earlier crewmates instead of remaining solely as a solitary survivor.

The interpretation reinforces One Piece's primary motifs about chosen families and non-biological connections while enhancing Gunko's narrative significance in the series' wide emotional context.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More