One Piece's newest power system isn't magic (& it isn't new Haki either)

The true nature of power in Eiichiro Oda's expansive world of One Piece has been a topic of fan speculation for decades. Discussions about supernatural abilities in One Piece have mostly focused on Devil Fruits and Haki until now, but researchers propose a groundbreaking theory that claims the series' mysterious phenomena cannot be explained by either magic or traditional power systems.

Ad

A concealed energy source called the "Forbidden Sun" could unlock the mysteries of Imu's terrifying powers and reveal the ancient history that formed the world. The new theory questions the foundational understanding of One Piece power hierarchies while providing groundbreaking insights into the series’ ultimate conclusion.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

A Scientific Reinterpretation of One Piece's Ultimate Power

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This theory requires a new interpretation of symbols that fans traditionally link to dark magic and occult themes. Throughout One Piece's ancient lore, the pentagram-like symbols that appear are not actual pentagrams but rather visual representations of the Forbidden Sun symbol.

The critical distinction leads us from supernatural explanations to scientific interpretations based on energy concerning the world's most mysterious powers. Subtle visual elements in the series provide indications of this energy system. Artwork from ancient times shows flames in the Earth's depths to illustrate a vast power source located at the planet's core.

Ad

Also read: Sorry Usopp, but Chopper is the One Piece character who'll level up in the Elbaph Arc

The distinctive tattoo on Sommers displays what looks like a black sun with a flame directly above it. Through this imagery, Oda demonstrates that the ultimate power source exists within Oda's world. According to the theory, this flame symbolizes pure energy, which embodies an unparalleled power level beyond Devil Fruit abilities and Haki techniques.

Ad

The power source behind this energy makes seemingly impossible feats such as instantaneous teleportation and immortality possible while enabling the creation of entirely new abilities. Either advanced technology or ancient knowledge contained within forbidden texts holds the secret to accessing this energy source, which powerful series figures have mastered.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Imu, the mysterious ruler of the World Government, is the primary example of someone who has accessed this power system. However, the theory suggests that Imu's connection to the Forbidden Sun has been severed or significantly weakened. Where once this energy source was fully accessible, now only a small flame remains.

This limitation explains why Imu hasn't destroyed all opposition immediately, the remaining energy must be used strategically. The implications of this limited power source create a fascinating strategic dynamic. Even with just a fraction of the Forbidden Sun's energy, Imu possesses world-ending capabilities.

Ad

Also read: Elbaph arc reveals One Piece's strongest Observation Haki user so far

However, using all this power at once would leave her vulnerable to immediate retaliation from Luffy's Nika form. This creates a deadly waiting game where Imu must choose the perfect moment to unleash her ultimate attack.

The theory suggests Imu's strategy involves eliminating Nika first, removing the one threat capable of challenging her weakened state. Only after neutralizing this opposition would she trigger the true "end of the world" scenario, using the last remnants of the Forbidden Sun's power to reshape reality according to her will.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

This Forbidden Sun theory reframes One Piece's approaching climax by suggesting that the final battle won't just be about Devil Fruits versus Haki, but about the last vestiges of an ancient energy system that once shaped the world.

If accurate, this theory explains the series' most mysterious elements while setting up a conclusion where understanding and controlling pure energy, rather than traditional power systems, determines the fate of everything.

The implications stretch beyond simple combat, suggesting that One Piece's endgame will explore themes of energy, technology, and the relationship between knowledge and power in ways that could redefine everything fans thought they knew about this beloved series.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More