Netflix announces One Piece Live Action season 2 casting for young Vivi Nefartari

According to reports from the verified One Piece Netflix Fan, Aroop Shergill has been cast to play young Princess Nefertari Vivi in One Piece Live Action season 2. Casting information coming from the sources, known for being ahead of the curve on the series, has shown that Netflix is going to do some flashbacks for Vivi in season 2, as young Vivi will be seen in similar hair work as Nojiko in season 1.

Ad

The decision to cast young Vivi reflects on the fact that Netflix is not only planning to do flashbacks but also is doing it in a way that stays true to the source material and sets the scene for the next part of Vivi’s character arc.

One Piece Live Action season 2 adds young Vivi flashbacks, with Aroop Shergill casting reports

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to sources, Vivi will have a flashback in the upcoming episodes. It's also worth mentioning that Aroop Shergill being cast as young Vivi suggests that we will get to see her earlier years and the struggles she endured before she becomes a major player in the politics of Alabasta.

It will be a bit of foreshadowing on what will come for the character and the major part she will play in the Straw Hats.

Ad

It is worth noting that young Vivi will be done in the same way that Nojiko was done in season one and reflects the same practice that the team is using to stay true to the manga and bring the character to life for live-action.

The news coming from the source reveals that Netflix is sticking to the manga and not just changing for the sake of it.

Also read: One Piece Live Action season 2's Joe Manganiello reveals discussion with Oda on Crocodile's origins

Ad

These are the main evidence that the young Vivi was done to bring Nojiko to life and that they want to stay true to the manga while adapting to the new world.

Experts say that the reports of flashbacks of young Vivi reflects the intention of Netflix to take the viewers to Alabasta through flashbacks and help them better understand what the grand arc in One Piece Live Action is all about.

Ad

It is expected that the show will continue with the character arc and not just action scenes, and will also focus on the part that makes Alabasta one of the best arcs in One Piece.

Also read: One Piece Live Action season 2 announces Casting for Dragon and more

One Piece Live Action season 2 character development strategy emerges

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to reports from the reputable One Piece Netflix Fan, Aroop Shergill has been cast to play young Princess Nefertari Vivi in One Piece Live Action season 2.

Casting information coming from the sources known for being ahead of the curve on the series has shown that Netflix is going to do some flashbacks for Vivi in season 2, as young Vivi is seen sporting the wig work done for Nojiko in season 1.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More