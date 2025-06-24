One Piece chapter 1153 confirms the manga's early July 2025 release schedule

With the release of the latest chapter, the spoilers from One Piece chapter 1153 start surfacing on the internet, and it confirms that the manga will go on a break after the official release of the upcoming chapter 1153.

Taking a break after every one chapter does not align with the usual work rhythm of Eiichiro Oda, as he usually takes a break after two or three chapters. The update was reported by @pewpiece on X, which continues to be a reliable source for One Piece news. With this confirmation, it’s now clear that the manga will begin its July 2025 release schedule in the second week.

Latest spoilers confirm the manga will be on a break after One Piece chapter 1153

As per the latest spoilers published by the trusted leaker @pewpiece on X, the manga will officially be on a break following One Piece chapter 1153, which is slated to drop on June 30, 2025. The recent update means no new chapter in the first week of July. It changes how fans will look forward to and anticipate the next release in the series, while fans were expecting a new release at a normal timeframe in early July.

This break is not what Eiichiro Oda, who typically releases two or three chapters in a row before a break with the rhythm established this way. Chapter 1152 usually came after a break, so many fans thought they would be getting at least one or more good days of potential continuous releases after One Piece chapter 1153.

But the announcement of the break immediately after this chapter again proves that Oda remains steadfast on his health-first policy, which he has been upholding throughout the years to guarantee the longevity and quality of the manga.

Luffy as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Reactions in fan communities, particularly those on Reddit and X, have accepted this news with a combination of understanding and curiosity. One fan observed that this hiatus could happen at the beginning of a significant flashback, leading further to speculate that Oda is setting up the next arc for an even more concentrated comeback.

The break could also be an intentional narrative direction that gives readers a chance to process whatever major reveals or cliffhangers One Piece chapter 1153 includes. It is clear in earlier chapters that historical ties to Elbaf and the World Government are very strong. This future release will take advantage of that momentum.

For long-time readers of One Piece, this isn’t an unfamiliar situation. The manga, published weekly in Weekly Shonen Jump since 1997, has been remarkable in its continuity for almost thirty years due in large part to Oda's strict pacing.

The previous chapter laid the groundwork, and One Piece chapter 1153 can either set up the arc to properly dive into the depths of lore, or likely head into an epic battle. With a break immediately afterward, fans can expect to see some sort of foreshadowing of a dramatic shift or a revelation that calls for the brief departure.

