One Piece complicating Loki's origin will only hype up his battle against Shanks more

The recent chapter of the One Piece manga has finally taken the series 63 years into the past, to the time of Loki's birth. This is one of the most highly awaited flashbacks, as it fills in the gaps in the Accursed Prince’s enigmatic life, answering whether he truly is a feared criminal or a hero in disguise.

Most importantly, One Piece delving into Loki’s origin makes him a far more intimidating figure. This further hypes up the moment of his long-awaited confrontation with Shanks. Chapter 1153 has already hinted at the fearsome potential of this character, highlighting Oda’s capability in building up legendary battles.

Why Loki’s past will elevate his battle against Shanks in One Piece

Loki is one of the most fascinating additions to One Piece’s Elbaph arc, standing out as one of the most mysterious individuals in the series so far. Ever since his introduction, fans have eagerly awaited one key moment from Loki’s past that has been spoken about extensively: his battle against Shanks.

It was initially revealed that after Loki killed Harald and stole Elbaph’s treasured Devil Fruit, he went on the run. However, 6 years ago, Shanks had captured the Giant and returned him home, after which he was imprisoned in the Underworld. Aside from this piece of information and Loki’s hatred for the red-haired pirate, little else was known.

Due to this, while fans were looking forward to seeing the thrilling battle between Shanks and Loki, they had no idea what to expect. Thankfully, starting from One Piece chapter 1153, the story has finally begun recounting King Harald’s past, leading up to the birth of Loki.

The latest installment showed how Loki was abandoned by his mother, Estrid, due to his slit-eyes and demonic appearance right after birth. Though undeniably tragic, it also made one thing clear: Loki possessed unparalleled strength. Terrified by her own son, Estrid had thrown Loki into the Underworld, intending to make it seem as if he were stillborn.

The baby, however, survived this deadly fall, a feat that the fandom is already considering to be a Kaido-level. Additionally, Loki also climbed up the Treasure Tree Adam back to his home, killing giant wolves along the way. This has filled fans with an incomparable sense of anticipation for the Accursed Prince’s battle against Shanks.

Though there were many tales of Loki's strength, including his victories over the best of the Giant warriors, he never had a moment of on-screen dominance in One Piece. When comparing this to Emperor Shanks, many fans had the impression that the pirate had easily captured the Giant.

However, readers are now acquainted with Loki’s complex origins and incredible strength as a child through the flashback. It builds up even more excitement for his eventual confrontation with Shanks, which now promises to be far more intense. It also emphasizes why Gaban had said that no one could stop Loki’s rampage before Shanks, even when the Left Arm of the Pirate King himself was younger and active during that time.

Beyond just the clash of these two formidable individuals, the narrative consistency raises the stakes even further. The flashback has established that Shanks knew Harald before his death and also revealed that Loki was framed for his father’s murder. It now raises new questions about whether Shanks vs Loki was a straightforward fight or something more.

Final thoughts

Oda’s decision to explore Loki’s birth and tragic life before leading up to his battle against Shanks is an ingenious move that heightens the tension and hypes up the upcoming battle more. Since both Loki and Shanks are immensely powerful and connected through Harald and the World Government, their fight is sure to excite the fandom beyond measure.

