One Piece's latest flashback hints how Hajrudin can become one of Elbaph's strongest

One Piece chapter 1153 revealed the circumstances surrounding the birth of Hajrudin, an honorable and relatively powerful Giant who is already familiar to fans of the series for his role during the Dressrosa Arc. Hajrudin initially appeared as a competitor in Dressrosa’s Corrida Colosseum, before pledging his loyalty to the Straw Hat Pirates and vowing to serve them as a member of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet.

The first son of Elbaph’s late sovereign King Harald, as well as the older half-brother of Loki, Hajrudin is proud of his Giant heritage. He stands as a prominent member of Elbaph’s “new generation,” being the captain of the New Giant Warrior Pirates, a revival of Dorry and Brogy’s Giant Warrior Pirates.

Hajrudin has big ambitions, aiming to become the next king of Elbaph. However, his overall overall combat prowess remains relatively unimpressive in the grand scheme. Even in the specific context of Elbaph, he is outclassed by even Dorry and Brogy, let alone Loki.

With that being said, the recent revelation about Hajrudin’s lineage in One Piece may suggest a potential power-up, which would elevate his significance in the ongoing Elbaph Arc narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1153.

Hajrudin is too weak right now, but One Piece chapter 1153 hints at his potential improvement

The king of Elbaph's son can't stay an average fighter

Hajrudin didn't stand a chance against Dressrosa's Gear 2 Luffy (Image via Shueisha)

Even though King Harald modernized Elbaph, turning the “Warland” into a more peaceful nation, the culture of the country continues to value combat strength. Especially for a Giant who descends from the former king of Elbaph, it would be disappointing to lack power.

As of now, Hajrudin doesn’t rank among the top 100 strongest One Piece characters, and is highly unlikely to make a top 150 list. As a Giant, he wields incredible physical strength, but his overall combat skills fall short when measured against the true powerhouses of the manga. He has never demonstrated any proficiency with Haki, the most pivotal power in the series, which limits his standing even further.

In Dressrosa, Hajrudin tried to fight Monkey D. Luffy, but the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates easily defeated him. To make things worse, Luffy only needed a single Gear 2 punch to beat Hajrudin. By that point in the story, Luffy only reached the level of an above-average Yonko commander – such as Cracker, Queen, Vista, or the like – just when using Gear 4.

The climax of Hajrudin vs Machvise in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Hajrudin’s crushing defeat to a Gear 2 Luffy from the Dressrosa Arc highlights the Giant’s relatively low standing in the power hierarchy of the One Piece world.

In the battle against Machvise, a minor subordinate of Donquixote Doflamingo, Hajrudin performed an astonishing feat, as he was able to stop and overpower the enemy, who was using his Devil Fruit ability to attack with the accelerated force and weight of over 10,000 tons. Hajrudin even managed to send Machvise flying high into the sky, a stunning display of physical power considering Machvise’s augmented weight.

However, prior of this crucial moment, Hajrudin had been losing the fight against Machvise. Also, the effort to unleash this decisive blow put immense strain on Hajrudin’s body, shattering his right arm and right leg. Combined with the already severe injuries that Machvise had inflicted on him in the previous segment of the battle, this caused Hajrudin to pass out.

The fact that Hajrudin struggled so much against an average fighter like Machvise once again doesn’t bode well for his own position in One Piece’s power ranking.

Hajrudin vs Loki is a brutally one-sided comparison

Unlike Loki, Hajrudin can't wield Ragnir (Image via Shueisha)

When measuring Hajrudin’s combat ability against that of his half-brother Loki, the comparison is so laughably one-sided that it feels almost unfair. While Hajrudin is a capable fighter, he pales in comparison to Loki, who is portrayed as a near-invincible colossus. Loki is so formidable that it took the combined effort of all the Giants of Elbaph—including Dorry, Brogy, and Hajrudin himself—to subdue him.

Even Scopper Gaban implied that he couldn’t stop Loki if he went on a rampage. This admission speaks volumes about Loki’s might, given Gaban’s status as a legendary pirate who was the third strongest member of the Pirate King’s crew, ranking only below the likes of Gol D. Roger and Silvers Rayleigh.

The power disparity between Hajrudin and Loki is emphasized by Hajrudin’s inability to even lift Ragnir, the enormous warhammer that Loki wields with ease. This difference in strength has been a constant throughout time, as even when both were children, Loki regularly beat up Hajrudin, despite being the younger brother.

Hajrudin has always been weaker than Loki (Image via Shueisha)

Hajrudin’s bounty is unknown, but the price for his head would likely be in the range of a few hundred million berries. Loki’s bounty, on the other hand, is worth 2.6 billion berries. Granted, bounties don’t precisely measure how strong is a character, but assess the threat that the World Government believes they can pose, frequently underestimating or overestimating it.

Similarly, bounties can hardly be compared with one another, as they are issued depending on different parameters each time, taking many factors into account, which often leads to inconsistencies. In this case, however, the bounty is just another piece of evidence among the many pointing in the same direction.

Elbaph has a reputation for being the mightiest nation in the One Piece world, and Loki stands as this country’s most powerful fighter, his prowess is so exceptional that even the Holy Knights were willing to make an exception for him, offering him a place in their ranks.

In all likelihood, some of Loki’s extraordinary strength stems from his Ancient Giant heritage. In fact, Loki carries the rare blood of the Ancient Giants, a trait he inherited from his father Harald, who was also particularly large and powerful even among the Giants.

The answer is in the blood of the Ancient Giants

Unlike Loki and Harald, Hajrudin was born a normal-sized Giant. He also lacks the huge horns that both his father and half-brother have. This suggests that Hajrudin didn’t inherit the blood of the Ancient Giants, which may explain his inferior power compared to Loki.

In light of the flashback featured in One Piece chapter 1153, this makes sense. Loki and Hajrudin are brothers from different mothers. Loki was born to Estrida, who came from a family of pure-blooded Elbaph Giants. Hajrudin was born to Ida, who, although a Giant, was not of Elbaph’s descent.

Estrida was particularly large even for a Giant, standing taller than the average Elbaph Giants and reaching the chest of Harald. In contrast, Ida was ten meters tall, which is considered small for a Giant in the One Piece world. This difference in size evidently reflects in their sons.

Harald talking to Loki and Hajrudin (Image via Shueisha)

That said, Harald was a full-fledged heir of the Ancient Giants. So, Hajrudin would just need a way to activate the genes of his father to dramatically increase his might. While he would probably never become as strong as Loki, or even comparable to him—the gulf in power between them is just too vast for a similar development to seem plausible—he would still gain enough power to remain relevant in the ongoing narrative.

Without a substantial power-up, in fact, Hajrudin would be stuck at his Dressrosa Arc power level, which is objectively poor as he was immensely weaker than just a Gear 2 Luffy from that arc. Even assuming that Hajrudin has improved since then, it would be a big leap to imagine he has reached the level of Dressrosa’s Gear 2 Luffy, which, in any case, would still leave him underpowered for current challenges.

Hajrudin needs to step up his game as soon as possible (Image via Shueisha)

For Hajrudin to accomplish anything significant in Elbaph without it appearing forced due to his previously established strength, a good baseline would be for him to reach the level of Dressrosa’s Gear 4 Luffy. While such a dramatic increase in power would still seem unfitting for someone who was much weaker than Gear 2 Luffy at the time, the combination of an Haki bloom and Ancient Giant blood awakening would make it more acceptable.

Other options include eating some formidable Devil Fruit—Hajrudin has already expressed interest in doing so—or obtaining a weapon upgrade. In any case, Hajrudin needs a power-up as soon as possible if he wants to become the new King of Elbaph as he claimed. This desire, combined with the motivation to not be completely overshadowed by Loki, should drive Hajrudin to awaken his true potential.

He is still very young, as he is 81 years old, which, in human terms, would make him 27. He is honorable and prideful, but he is simply not strong enough at the moment, and the time for him to succeed or fail is now in Elbaph.

