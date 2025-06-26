One Piece chapter 1153 raw scans: Elbaph's flashback shows Hajrudin and Loki's mothers

One Piece chapter 1153 raw scans and full spoilers provide deeper insight and additional context, offering fans a clearer and more immersive look into the installment compared to the initial text-based leaks. With the official release of One Piece chapter 1153 set on June 30, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app, a complete understanding of the issue’s key concepts is already possible.

As per raw scans of One Piece chapter 1153, the story takes a leap into the past to retrace the life of King Harald, Elbaph’s most recent ruler and the father of Hajrudin and Loki. The flashback pauses the present-day plot to dive into Harald’s youthful days, exploring his entanglements with two different women, Ida and Estridd, the latter becoming Loki’s mother.

The story introduced Loki as the menacing “Accursed Prince”, infamous for allegedly killing his own father. However, the raw scans of One Piece chapter 1153 paint a different picture, revealing a heart-wrenching backstory that may reframe Loki’s character and redefine his apparent villainous image.

However, fans must wait until mid-July 2025 for the next part of Loki’s story as the One Piece manga goes on hiatus next week.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1153.

One Piece chapter 1153 raw scans unveil Loki’s tragic backstory

Harald and Ida

Harald's violent attitude disappeared after meeting Ida (Image via Shueisha)

The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1153 begin with the cover story centered on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. In this installment, Yamato meets Kiku, who has become the new Daimyo of the snowy Ringo region. Yamato and Kiku hug each other joyfully under the satisfied gaze of Ringo’s local yakuza boss, O-Cho.

One Piece chapter 1153, titled The birth of Loki, then continues the flashback from the previous installment. Harald is shown spending his childhood with Dorry and Brogy, who were also children at the time. Even as a child, Harald stood apart, being born stronger and bigger than the other Giants due to his Ancient Giant lineage. Revealing his dominance, Harald behaved arrogantly, taking advantage of his superior might.

Years later, Harald, now a young adult and the King of Elbaph, saw a female Giant named Ida working at a circus in a certain human town. Ida had freckles on her face, thick lips, and light hair held in a ponytail. Believing that the townspeople had captured Ida and forced her to work in the circus, Harald wrathfully attacked the town, destroying it to free her.

Harald expected Ida to thank him for liberating her, but she slapped him in the face instead. She then explained that the townspeople had saved her when her ship wrecked, so she decided to work with them in return for their kindness. Trembling with emotion, Ida also told Harald that he was no better than anyone else just because he was born with superior strength. Ida’s words shocked and moved Harald, inspiring him to become a better person.

Harald accompanied Ida to the town, where she apologized to the residents and helped them repair the damage from Harald’s assault. Impressed by Ida’s good nature, Harald apologized to the humans too.

Harald’s forced marriage to Estrida

Jorul and Jarul arranged Harald's marriage with Estrida (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1153 then shows Harald and Ida returning to Elbaph. Deeply enamored with Ida, Harald wanted to marry her, but the Giant elders, Jorul and Jarul, forbade the union because she wasn’t a Giant of Elbaph’s descent. However, Ida was allowed to live in a village in Elbaph and continue her relationship with Harald for the time being.

Under Ida’s influence, Harald became a much more compassionate person. He rejected war to favor diplomacy and trading with other countries. Then, about 81 years before the present narration, the fruit of Ida and Harald’s love came into the world: a Giant child named Hajrudin.

Despite the birth of Hajrudin, the elders maintained their position on Harald’s marriage. The king was arranged to marry Estrida, the daughter of a highborn, pureblood Elbaph Giant. Estrida was gorgeous, appearing as a beautiful Giant woman dressed in clothes reminiscent of those worn by Nami and Nefertari Vivi in Arabasta.

Upon meeting Harald, Estrida told him that she was destined to love the King of Elbaph because she had foresaw that while studying “Di Feng”. The raw scans of One Piece chapter 1153 don’t really explain what Di Feng is, but it seems the One Piece version of Feng Shui, a traditional form of geomancy that uses energy forces to harmonize individuals with the surrounding environment.

Loki comes into the world

Hajrudin and Loki as adults (Image via Shueisha)

Estrida then told Harald to forget about Ida and Hajrudin, but the former replied that he could never do that. Some years later, precisely 63 years before the present One Piece narration, Estrida gave birth to Harald’s second son, Loki. Harald wasn’t present at the time, as he was away on a trip overseas.

For some reason, Loki was born with slit-like eyes. Terrified and disgusted by her son’s demonic appearance, Estrida decided to throw the newborn Loki into Elbaph’s Underworld. She then ordered her servants to tell Harald that the baby was born dead.

One Piece chapter 1153 concluded with a double-page spread showing baby Loki crying while attempting to climb the Adam Tree in the center of Elbaph. Loki was covered in blood, having fought and defeated some of the ferocious beasts from the Underworld. Meanwhile, inside Aurust Castle, Estrida was having a vision about Loki.

She shouted that Loki should be removed from the world as it had been foretold that he would one day kill his own father. Elsewhere, King Harald had other concerns entirely. He lamented that the World Government was preventing countries from acting freely. The focus then shifted back to Elbaph, where Ida told Hajrudin that he would love meeting Loki, his little brother.

As Hajrudin replied that Loki wasn’t born from his same mother, so he wasn’t really his brother, Ida smiled tenderly at her son. Finally, One Piece chapter 1153 ended with a narrator’s box stating that from that moment onward, all disasters in Elbaph would be attributed to “Loki’s curse.”

